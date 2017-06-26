Gradwatch 2017: Ravensbourne degree show

Highlights from Ravensbourne’s digital advertising, graphic design and motion graphics degree shows – including animations for Hunger magazine and a short film about the struggles of being a motion designer

Samroj Lama

Samroj Lama (also known as Eskay) has been working at fashion magazine Hunger while studying for his degree in Motion Graphics. He has created content for the brand’s Snapchat account as well as animated teasers promoting new issues, features and Fashion Week coverage. I also liked Lama’s short film Circulation, inspired by Buddhist and Hindu beliefs about death and reincarnation.

Stormzy cover release video I made for #hunger12 #merky @hungermagazine @stormzyofficial A post shared by eskay lama (@eskaylama) on Mar 18, 2017 at 7:23am PDT

See more of his work at skstudio.uk and follow him on Instagram at @eskaylama.

Dev Joshi

Dev Joshi’s film Motion Makes a Masochist deals with the anxieties that many motion designers (and creatives) face when starting out in the industry – such as worrying that everyone else is better than you and wondering whether or not to work for free. It was selected as a Vimeo Staff Pick and has had over 40,000 views on the platform plus dozens of comments from designers who identified with the film. Joshi also created a poignant video for the Miscarriage Association and films promoting business books and pharmaceutical services.

devjoshi.co.uk

Ella Marie

Ella Marie’s promos for imagined festival Bloomdays Festival feature slick graphics and striking patterns while a spot for the Royal Ballet has a painterly aesthetic. Her showreel includes an imaginative film about unusual eating habits and some charming balloon mice.

ellamotion.com

Rafayel Sdanewitsch

Rafayel Sdanewitsch’s installation Nostalgic Communication is inspired by romantic hotlines and mixtapes – simply dial a year on the telephone to hear a song about love from that year.

He also collaborated with fellow Graphic Design graduates Erin Browell (erinbrowell.com) and Matthew Oxley (mattoxley.co.uk) to create an identity for Urban Reclaimers – a group of people who give new life to buildings that have been left in disrepair. His portfolio includes print projects as well as typeface design.

rafayelsdanewitsch.com

Issie Mandry

Digital Advertising graduate Issie Mandry was awarded a pencil for her response to a D&AD New Blood brief set by the British Army. The campaign aims to highlight the range of roles available in the British Army, with a print campaign and an animated film aimed at vets, builders, engineers and chefs. She also came up with a fun concept for a campaign for MUBI – a service that allows users to create messages using one-word clips from films available on the subscription site.

issiemandry.com