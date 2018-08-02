Gradwatch 2018: Creative Ieuan Lewis, Kingston University
Graphic Design graduate Ieuan Lewis is one of the 10 creatives we have picked to feature in our annual Gradwatch showcase; putting the spotlight on art and design graduates who we feel produce outstanding work
Ieuan Lewis’s portfolio spans prints, furniture, textiles and animation. Projects range from a conceptual installation highlighting the gruelling conditions in sweatshops to a play mat that doubles as a literacy teaching aid and an animated film about an Inuit living in Alaska. His work demonstrates strong concepts and equally strong executions – showing a creative thinker who isn’t afraid to experiment with new mediums.
Creative Review: What sparked your interest in graphic design?
Ieuan Lewis: Growing up, art and design were the subjects I enjoyed and felt at home with. As a dyslexic, reading and numeracy came less easily but I loved films, comics and cartoons. It wasn’t that I wouldn’t have enjoyed reading – it just wasn’t really something I got on well with when I was young. I really enjoyed Herge’s Adventures of Tintin and I guess that the satisfaction I got from these more visual formats sparked my interest in visual communication and [later] in graphic design.
