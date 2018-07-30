Gradwatch 2018: Illustrator Alva Skog, Central Saint Martins

Illustrator Alva Skog is one of the 10 artists we have picked to feature in our annual Gradwatch showcase; putting the spotlight on art and design graduates who we feel produce outstanding work

Alva Skog hasn’t wasted any time since graduating from Central Saint Martins. The Swedish illustrator can already boast commissions from publications such as the Guardian and Refinery29. Inspired mainly by feminist issues, Skog’s illustration style is characterised by bright colours, big hands, sculptural bodies, and a lot of female representation.

Creative Review: What lead you to study illustration?

Alva Skog: I did a two-year fine art course in Sweden, where I experimented with printing techniques such as screen printing and etching. From there I continued studying graphic design and illustration at CSM. During my studies I tried out a lot of different things, and in the end I kept coming back to illustration.

