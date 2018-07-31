Gradwatch 2018: Photographer Eloise Shaw, NUA
Photographer Eloise Shaw is one of the 10 artists we have picked to feature in our annual Gradwatch showcase; putting the spotlight on art and design graduates who we feel produce outstanding work
After dabbling with the prospect of a three-year maths degree, Eloise Shaw finally found her calling on Norwich University of the Arts’ photography course. With her distinctive, hyperrealistic images, Shaw was one of the standout students for CR at New Designers this year.
Creative Review: What lead you to study photography?
ES: Three years ago when I first started exploring options for higher education, I was initially looking to apply for a maths degree. Deep down I knew that I wouldn’t be happy doing it for three years, and the only thing that I would enjoy was photography. When I visited Norwich University Of The Arts, I just knew it was where I belonged; in a quietly glorious city, with like-minded young creatives like myself.
Register to keep reading
We promise it takes less than 2 minutes!
Why register?
Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk
Why do I need to register?
Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with anyone, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can:
Submit your work
Send us your latest projects, which we will review and consider to be featured on our website or in the print magazine.
Receive our newsletter
Get the latest creative insight and inspiration delivered straight to your inbox, in a newsletter curated by the CR editorial team.
Subscribe for more from CR
Subscribe to Creative Review to access all our premium online content, the digital archive which includes over 400 issues of the magazine and much more.