Gradwatch 2018: Photographer Eloise Shaw, NUA

Photographer Eloise Shaw is one of the 10 artists we have picked to feature in our annual Gradwatch showcase; putting the spotlight on art and design graduates who we feel produce outstanding work

After dabbling with the prospect of a three-year maths degree, Eloise Shaw finally found her calling on Norwich University of the Arts’ photography course. With her distinctive, hyperrealistic images, Shaw was one of the standout students for CR at New Designers this year.

Creative Review: What lead you to study photography?

ES: Three years ago when I first started exploring options for higher education, I was initially looking to apply for a maths degree. Deep down I knew that I wouldn’t be happy doing it for three years, and the only thing that I would enjoy was photography. When I visited Norwich University Of The Arts, I just knew it was where I belonged; in a quietly glorious city, with like-minded young creatives like myself.

