Gradwatch 2020 is coming, and we want to see your work

Our annual showcase of the best graduate work is just around the corner, and we’re open for submissions. Plus, for the first time, Gradwatch is open to graduates based around the world

Every year, the CR team heads to as many degree shows as possible in search of the most exciting creatives who are about to graduate. Yet students know better than anyone that this is no normal year. Studies have been impacted due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced university and college campuses around the world to close. Meanwhile, traditional degree show plans have been upended, leaving art and design students lacking a platform at this crucial stage in their careers.

Yet with a few tweaks to our usual format, we’re ready and eager to discover fresh creative talent. We’ll be scouring virtual degree shows for emerging creatives to be featured in Gradwatch 2020, our annual showcase that connects you and your work with CR’s audience of industry leaders.

You can also put your work directly under our noses. We’re inviting anyone who is completing, or has just completed, an undergraduate degree programme in summer 2020 to submit your work directly to the CR team.

This year, we’re casting our net wider than ever before. We’re welcoming portfolios from graduates around the world, provided you are completing, or have just completed, a creative degree at an equivalent level to an undergraduate or BA programme.

Please send work to gradwatch@centaurmedia.com. You can submit up to five examples of work, along with a short paragraph explaining what area of creativity you specialise in, where you have graduated from and from which course.

You can send images as JPG/JPEG files, and videos should be sent as .mov files via WeTransfer or Dropbox. You can also provide links to view work online. Please do not send zip files as these will be blocked. The deadline to send entries is July 20.

We will be picking a number of graduates to profile on the CR website later this summer: head here to discover Gradwatch pieces from previous years. We look forward to seeing your work!