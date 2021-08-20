Gradwatch 2021: Designer Louise Julien, Glasgow School of Art

French designer Louise Julien is one of ten creatives we’ve selected to feature in our annual Gradwatch showcase, where we spotlight the art and design grads who we feel are producing brilliant creative work

By

In her work, graphic designer and visual artist Louise Julien wants to create a universe people can escape to. From personal pieces to commissioned projects, she feels everything has a story to tell. With a colourful and dreamy yet bold aesthetic, Julien often takes inspiration from pop and internet culture. 

Three years ago, Julien finished her first two years in a graphic design degree in Paris, her home city, and she was keen to continue her studies at another institution. “I really wanted to travel abroad, practice my English and see something different, but I honestly can’t remember what made me think of Scotland at first,” she reflects.

Magical Marsh. All images: Louise Julien 

Simply following her instincts, Julien embarked on the three-year communication design BA at Glasgow School of Art. “I would say the most important thing is learning to value your work and your practice to the level it deserves,” she says of her time at university. “And to learn not to define yourself by your work. I’m not sure university taught me that or rather it was the people I met throughout the years.”  

One of her standout projects is Magical Marsh, a fictitious place superimposed on reality that Julien has tried to visualise through a series of animated music videos along with concept art for the ‘album’. The project epitomises the designer’s dreamy aesthetic.

Magical Marsh music video

“During the first lockdown, I used to spend quite a lot of time on my building’s rooftop, in the sun, napping and reading and thinking. That’s when I imagined the Magical Marsh, and began to write the series of texts,” explains Julien.

“It would have stayed in my computer forever if I hadn’t started to imagine what the place could actually look like. I then thought about doing that crazy ‘reverse process album’, starting from the lyrics to the visual and finishing with the music. I didn’t think I would actually go through with it.” 

Magical Marsh music video

Another standout project is the identity she created for her degree exhibition with fellow designers Natalia Witwicka, Rachel Kate MacLeod and Maria Pelosi. The identity is based on a bespoke typeface and was driven by feelings of restlessness and movement. Julien was in charge of developing the animated content that helped promote the show on social media.

“We did the project during the lockdown in midwinter in Scotland, not the best time psychologically. Collaborating, even just through Zoom, offered me more motivation to keep on working,” says Julien. “Collaboration is definitely something I want to do more of, I feel like it unlocks ideas I can’t access when I’m working on my own.” 

WIP show identity

In terms of what’s coming next, rather than feeling the pressure of finding a job, Julien is trying to feel excited about the uncertainty, though she is conscious of the passing of time.

“I really want to find something quickly to not fall off the wagon. I’d hate to lose the momentum I managed to create with school and everything,” she says. “I’ve also spent three years away from my home in Paris and now it feels like coming back for a long time without a professional reason to be there would be weird.”  

Blue Haired Legends

Going forward, Julien hopes to do more animation and video work and is looking at how to incorporate that into her practice more. Personal projects are also another focus, especially as the feedback she has received from these has helped her develop.

“For Magical Marsh for instance, I’ve been really moved hearing people telling me they found the videos and the texts really moving and strong,” she says. “This project is a very personal one so I find myself more fragile when it comes to feedback I get, but the satisfaction is all the greater.”  

Click here to see all of our 2021 Gradwatch picks; loujulien.com

Latest from CR

More from CR

How to commission great photography

From nailing the brief to making space for the magic to happen, CR spoke with photographer Shamil Tanna, IBM photo director Emily Keegin and East Photographic agent Kane Giblin to find out what it takes to commission great images

Tom Hingston on designing for arts venues

As Hingston Studio’s type-led identities for the Serpentine and the V&A greet the general public, the designer talks to us about the importance of creating designs that give institutions flexibility in these times

My Career Journey: Calmatic

The LA-based director behind music videos for Pharrell, Lizzo and Lil Nas X reflects on his journey from afterschool computer club to Grammy-winning director

My Career Journey: Polly Nor

Polly Nor creates striking, satirical drawings of women and their demons. We speak to the illustrator about her up-and-down career journey, the perils of imposter syndrome, and using art as an emotional release

The changing face of travel

The pandemic has been the catalyst for all of us to reassess our relationship with travel. As the world slowly begins to reopen, we speak to the travel brands that are shaping what our holidays of the future might look like

Jump on 25 years of making motion graphics

Jump is responsible for the titles of some of the UK’s biggest TV entertainment and sports programmes. Here two of its co-founders look back on a turbulent 25 years in the industry, and what it takes to make a successful creative business

Sport and Creativity

In this report, we look at the way that creative thinking is influencing sport, including in advertising, TV, branding, design, photography, illustration and more

The role of the sketchbook in creative work

Despite the dominance of digital, the humble sketchbook is still a vital tool in making creative work. Here, we speak to three creatives about how working in a sketchbook is an important part of their process and also their favourite books to work in

The colourful world of Autumn de Wilde

The photographer and director has injected striking palettes into fashion photos, celebrity portraits, vibrant ads and her feature-length debut, Emma. She talks to us about navigating these different arenas and building worlds through music and colour

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham