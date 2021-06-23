Graduates, show us your work!

We’re open for submissions for our showcase of the best graduate creative work of 2021. Send us your work by July 16 to be in with a chance to be featured on Creative Review

Welcome to Gradwatch, Creative Review’s annual showcase of the best work from those finishing an undergraduate course in the arts this year. As usual we will be viewing as many degree shows as possible ourselves but would also love you to send us your work directly to help us to scope out the next generation of creative talent.

We’re inviting anyone who is completing an undergraduate degree programme in summer 2021 to submit your work directly to the CR team. This isn’t restricted to just the UK – you can send us graduate work from anywhere in the world.

Interested? Send us your work by emailing us at gradwatch@centaurmedia.com. You can submit up to five examples of work you’ve created, plus don’t forget to tell us a bit about yourself too, with a short paragraph explaining what area of creativity you specialise in, and information about which university you have graduated from, and which course.

You can send images as JPG/JPEG files, and videos should be sent as .mov files via WeTransfer or Dropbox. We also accept links to view work online, but please do not send zip files, as these will be blocked. The deadline to send in entries is July 16.

We will be picking a number of graduates to profile on the CR website later this summer, but in the meantime, head here to discover Gradwatch profiles from years gone by. Otherwise, we look forward to seeing what you can do: good luck!