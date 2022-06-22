Graduates, we want to see your work!

We’re taking submissions for our showcase of the best graduate creative work of 2022. Send us your work by July 11 to be in with a chance of being featured on Creative Review

By
Creative Review Gradwatch 2022

Gradwatch, our annual showcase of the best graduate talent, is back for 2022, and we’re on the lookout for creatives. As usual, we’ll be scouring degree shows in person and online for graduates, and you can also send us your work directly.

We’re inviting anyone who is completing an undergraduate degree programme in summer 2022 to submit your work directly to the CR team. This isn’t restricted to just the UK – you can send us graduate work from anywhere in the world.

Send us your work by emailing us at gradwatch@centaurmedia.com. You can submit up to five examples of work you’ve created, and we’d love to hear more about yourself too, so please include a short paragraph explaining what area of creativity you specialise in, and information about which university and course you have graduated from.

You can send images as JPG/PNG files, and videos should be sent as MOV/MP4 files via WeTransfer or Dropbox. We also accept links to view work online, but please do not send zip files, as these will be blocked. The deadline to send in entries is July 11.

We’ll be selecting a number of graduates to take part in this year’s showcase, who will be profiled on the Creative Review website in August. You can revisit our Gradwatch picks from previous years here. We look forward to seeing your work!

Latest from CR

More from CR

Why brands need to let go of minimalism

Minimalism is the go-to design route for many brands. But by taking this safe option, they could be missing the opportunity to really stand out, says monopo London creative director Melanie Hubert-Crozet

Ustwo

Why Ustwo became employee owned

We speak to the studio’s CEO, Carsten Wierwille, about its journey from being founder-run to becoming an Employee Ownership Trust, and how it hopes to inspire other creative businesses to do the same

Top Gun Maverick Image

The creative potential of 3D billboards

The humble billboard is evolving as creative uses of 3D imagery are being used to sell everything from movies to video games to sneakers. Here, Alex Wilson, ECD at brand experience agency Amplify, examines what they offer for brands

Creative Review Annual 2022 cover

The Creative Review Annual 2022

Welcome to the Creative Review Annual awards, celebrating creativity across design, advertising, digital, film and more. See all the Winners here

Channel 4 ident still

Why the creative industry needs Channel 4

With the UK Government planning to privatise the 40-year-old broadcaster, CR speaks to current and former C4 employees about what makes it special, and the unique role it’s played in pioneering creativity

Gen Z finance Keebo

The changing face of finance brands

A raft of new personal finance brands are on a mission to win over Gen Z consumers. We examine how they are setting themselves apart from the millennial-friendly approach of more established challengers

What Charles and Ray Eames can teach designers today

Charles & Ray Eames didn’t just create iconic pieces of design – they thought of themselves as ‘tradesmen’ whose job was to create better, longer-lasting products. Llisa Demetrios, Eames Institute chief curator and granddaughter of the pair, discusses what we can learn from them

Campbell Addy 7

Campbell Addy’s journey to Feeling Seen

In just six years, photographer Campbell Addy has carved a distinctive place within the fashion industry. Here he talks to Gem Fletcher about his new book Feeling Seen and the importance of friendship, community and intimacy in his work

For the Record The Photographer's Gallery Miles Davis

What makes an album cover iconic?

A new show at the Photographers’ Gallery in London examines the historic role imagemakers have played in helping build musicians’ brands. We explore why this relationship is more vital than ever in the streaming age

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

LONDON

SENIOR DESIGNER

MANCHESTER