Graduates, we want to see your work!

We’re taking submissions for our showcase of the best graduate creative work of 2022. Send us your work by July 11 to be in with a chance of being featured on Creative Review

Gradwatch, our annual showcase of the best graduate talent, is back for 2022, and we’re on the lookout for creatives. As usual, we’ll be scouring degree shows in person and online for graduates, and you can also send us your work directly.

We’re inviting anyone who is completing an undergraduate degree programme in summer 2022 to submit your work directly to the CR team. This isn’t restricted to just the UK – you can send us graduate work from anywhere in the world.

Send us your work by emailing us at gradwatch@centaurmedia.com. You can submit up to five examples of work you’ve created, and we’d love to hear more about yourself too, so please include a short paragraph explaining what area of creativity you specialise in, and information about which university and course you have graduated from.

You can send images as JPG/PNG files, and videos should be sent as MOV/MP4 files via WeTransfer or Dropbox. We also accept links to view work online, but please do not send zip files, as these will be blocked. The deadline to send in entries is July 11.

We’ll be selecting a number of graduates to take part in this year’s showcase, who will be profiled on the Creative Review website in August. You can revisit our Gradwatch picks from previous years here. We look forward to seeing your work!