Gradwatch 2018: Moving image artist Ankita Anand, LCC

Moving image artist Ankita Anand is one of the 10 artists we have picked to feature in our annual Gradwatch showcase; putting the spotlight on art and design graduates who we feel produce outstanding work

After initially studying fashion design at the London College Fashion, Ankita Anand found her calling doing visual media at London College of Communication. Over the last three years she has honed a distinctive approach to her craft, which sees her explore humanity’s relationship with technology.

Creative Review: What lead you to study visual media?

Ankita Anand: I moved to London from India to study Fashion (Womenswear) initially, but in my foundation year at London College of Fashion I decided that I was more inclined towards the research and visuals behind each project rather than the sewing of the garment. So I transferred to LCC to persue visual media.

