Gradwatch 2017: LCC School of Design degree show

A look at some of the projects that caught our eye from London College of Communication’s Graphic and Media Design, Illustration and Visual Media and Interaction Design Arts degree shows

Peter Roden

We first featured Peter Roden’s work in 2015 when he made a chocolate bar wrapped in his CV to promote his design skills to potential employers. The Graphic and Media Design graduate has since been busy working on a range of projects spanning print, digital and 3D objects.

His identity project for Parkland Walk – a walking route along a disused Victorian railway line in a North London nature reserve – includes a set of steel signs as well as a mobile app and visitor book. Signs depict local wildlife and figures from the site’s history and can be used to trigger the app on a mobile. Both the app and visitor book contain maps and photographs of the area along with information about the site and local wildlife.

Roden’s Cooking with Wabi project explores the therapeutic benefits of cooking for people with depression and includes a set of crockery and patterned tea towels with recipes printed on one side. Crockery is inspired by the Japanese ‘wabi-sabi’ aesthetic (based on the concept of accepting and embracing imperfections).

Peter Roden’s typographic chocolate bars

Hannata Doughnkeh

Illustration and Visual Media graduate Hannata Doughnkeh’s striking series Holiday Surrealism is inspired by sunsets. She has documented the process on her blog along with other photographic experiments.

Tom Baber

Tom Baber’s portfolio also includes a clever self-promotional project – a card which reads Hi! when folded and opens out to read For Hire!

Baber specialises in print design and typography. His typeface Elephant Grotesk is based on an incomplete set of wood type from LCC’s letterpress workshop while Bump is the result of experimenting with extreme weights. His final year thesis is a study of 21st century type design.

Daichi Barnett Yamamoto

Interaction Design Arts graduate Daichi Yamamoto’s playful installation Degorgment uses the sound of popping corks. He also created Voice Pong – a fun twist on classic game Pong – for an event at the Science Museum. Players control the ball using the pitch of their voice by singing into a microphone.

Christian Gyde

Christian Gyde‘s typeface Neu Utility started out as an attempt to redesign the utility markings on UK pavements. “Still inspired by the abstract forms and squiggles of the markings, Neu Utility now seeks to be a playful modular display face with three versions of each character,” says Gyde.

His portfolio also includes a set of posters promoting an installation by sound artist Ryoji Ikeda, which use overlapping layers to mimic the effect of the artist’s work. “Ikeda’s work disorientates viewers by presenting them with an incomprehensible amount of information. The posters replicate this feeling by layering type so that it makes it hard to focus on each layer individually,” says Gyde.

Izzy Smithson

Izzy Smithson’s colourful prints combine collage elements with drawings and mark-making. You can see more of Smithson’s work on her website and she also shares pictures of prints and works in progress on her Instagram.

Richard Underwood

Graphic and Media Design graduate Richard Underwood used AI to create a set of posters promoting Ryoji Ikeda’s Supersymmetry installation. Underwood set up a light box on top of two servo mechanisms and placed eight ball bearings on the surface. A camera mounted above the light box is connected to a Raspberry Pi, which is also connected to the servos. As ball bearings move around, code calculates the position of the balls and adjusts the position of the light box. The system records data about the process which was then used to create backgrounds for posters.

“I created a typeface based on a simple grid and encoded each glyph in binary. I then wrote code to draw the glyphs using simple shapes such as circles and squares. A number of variables allow changes to kerning and leading and the appearance of the characters. The posters are created solely by code and based on the data from the robot,” explains Underwood.

Richard Underwood’s Physical / Visual system