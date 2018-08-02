Animator Matthew Armitage is one of the 10 artists we have picked to feature in our annual Gradwatch showcase; putting the spotlight on art and design graduates who we feel produce outstanding work

Matt Armitage studied Illustration & Animation at Kingston University. His work combines digital and hand-drawn elements and features a skilful use of sound: America, I Think? – based on Armitage’s memories of a family trip to the US – is a fast-paced montage of sketches depicting the sights and sounds of Orlando ands its theme parks, and his graduation film Brass is a beautifully drawn look at brass band culture inspired by his own musical background.

