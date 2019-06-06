Grand Matter and Everpress team up on Pride-themed T-shirts

The colourful array of designs have been created by artists including Alice Bowsher and Marcus Oakley, with 50% of the profits going to LGBTQ+ charity the Albert Kennedy Trust

Pride Month is upon us, and with that comes the inevitable deluge of brands trying to jump on the rainbow flag bandwagon. Thankfully, retailer Everpress’ latest collab isn’t one of those ill-judged marketing ploys.

The T-shirt printing platform has joined forces with artist agency Grand Matter on a collection of T-shirts to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Stonewall and celebrate all things Pride – with half the profits going to charity.

Left: Marcus Oakly, right: LoveisWise

Left: Micke Lindeberg, right: Merijn Hos

A broad range of creatives were commissioned to create the T-shirt designs, with a heavy emphasis on LGBTQ+ artists. Contributors include Alice Bowsher, Cynthia Kittler, Elliot Kruszynski, Josh McKenna, Loveis Wise, Marcus Oakley and Sujin Kim.

The end results vary depending on each artist’s interpretation of the brief, but are all based around the themes of equality, diversity and love.

Left: Kris Andrews Small, right: Anil Rinat

Left: Guy Field, right: George Morton

Half of the profits from sales of each T-shirt will go to the artists themselves, while the other half will be donated to the Albert Kennedy Trust, a charity that supports young LGBTQ+ people experiencing homelessness or living in hostile environments.

The Grand Matter Pride collection is available to buy from everpress.com; find out more about the T-shirt designs here