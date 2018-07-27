The graphic designer talks to Rachael Steven about 20 years of running Hingston Studio, working with Nick Cave and Massive Attack and the key to a successful collaboration

Tom Hingston is best known for his collaborations with musicians. He has designed artwork for Massive Attack, Nick Cave and Robbie Williams as well as Young Fathers and Grace Jones.

Hingston founded Hingston Studio in 1997 after working for Neville Brody (he was just 25 at the time). The studio now produces a wide range of creative projects – from music videos to brand identities – and works with fashion, automotive and tech brands as well as musicians. Here, Hingston reflects on his career and what he’s learned over the past 20 years.