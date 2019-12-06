The optician chain used AR to illustrate the effects of common eye conditions in a campaign to promote free eye tests

Around two million people live with sight loss in the UK – a number that is expected to double within the next 30 years – yet around half of all cases are preventable.

Specsavers recently teamed up with celebrities and influencers to raise awareness of this and encourage people to book regular eye tests.

Don’t Lose the Picture was launched during National Eye Health Week in September and included online, TV and outdoor ads. Influencers from The Hairy Bikers’ Dave Myers to Mother Pukka and TV chef Rosemary Shrager took to Instagram to share personal stories, while footballer and TV pundit Ian Wright starred in an online film encouraging people to book a free eye test at their local Specsavers branch.

Book a free eye test This National Eye Health Week we've teamed up with Ian Wright to help raise awareness of the importance of Eye Health. Posted by Specsavers on Wednesday, 18 September 2019

Specsavers also launched a series of AR camera effects for Facebook and Instagram to illustrate the effects of common conditions that can lead to sight loss. Consumers could select from four filters to see how cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy affect vision, and adjust a sliding scale to see what happens as diseases progress.

Creative Shop worked closely with Specsavers’ in-house creative team to develop the concept for the campaign and find suitable influencers. AR effects were built by VZ.Lab, a Sao Paulo and New York-based production company that specialises in AR and MR content.

The effects launched on Instagram Stories with a video posted by Wright and were later promoted on other influencers’ accounts. Over 300,000 people have interacted with them so far, proving that AR can be an effective tool for driving awareness and educating large audiences.

Influencer content also encouraged people to open up and share their own stories of eye health and sight loss on Facebook and Instagram, adding to the campaign’s reach.

“Over the last year, Creative Shop has built a strong relationship with Specsavers, so it was pleasing when they came to us with this opportunity to collaborate on an idea still in its early stages,” explains Rich Kivell, Creative Strategist at Creative Shop.

“By altering the ‘life through the phone’ experience with AR we unlocked empathy and gave greater understanding of the impact of eye conditions with each influencer audience. This new-found empathy acted as a catalyst for influencers and their communities, allowing them to share their personal stories of eye health,” adds Kivell.

Great Work is part of Inspire, a partnership between Creative Review, Facebook and Instagram to showcase outstanding creative work across both platforms.

