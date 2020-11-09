Has Greenies made the cutest Christmas ad of 2020?
Isle of Dogs puppet-maker Andy Gent has crafted yet another lovable pooch for a festive ad from Greenies dental chews for dogs
The ad, created by adam&eveDDB and directed by Jeff Low, is a classic piece of stop motion animation, apparently requiring only the minimum amount of post-production work – a testament to Gent’s puppet-making talent.
It follows a lovable scruff who’s got his eye on the snowman’s tempting stick arms, leading to unfortunate consequences. The ad only runs to 20 seconds, but packs in plenty of charm, as well as a good laugh at the snowman’s expense.
Christmas is a prime time for traditional animation – as CR discussed in a recent feature about our enduring love of stop motion – and adam&eveDDB has cleverly made the most of its ability to evoke the festive spirit in challenging times.
Credits:
Agency: adam&eveDDB
Chief creative officer: Richard Brim
Creative directors: Ben Stilitz, Colin Booth
Copywriter: Miles Carter
Art Director: Helen Balls
Production company: Biscuit
Director: Jeff Low
DOP: Tristen Oliver
Editing company: Work Post
Post production: Cherry Cherry VFX
Audio post production: Factory