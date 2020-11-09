Has Greenies made the cutest Christmas ad of 2020?

Isle of Dogs puppet-maker Andy Gent has crafted yet another lovable pooch for a festive ad from Greenies dental chews for dogs

The ad, created by adam&eveDDB and directed by Jeff Low, is a classic piece of stop motion animation, apparently requiring only the minimum amount of post-production work – a testament to Gent’s puppet-making talent.

It follows a lovable scruff who’s got his eye on the snowman’s tempting stick arms, leading to unfortunate consequences. The ad only runs to 20 seconds, but packs in plenty of charm, as well as a good laugh at the snowman’s expense.

Christmas is a prime time for traditional animation – as CR discussed in a recent feature about our enduring love of stop motion – and adam&eveDDB has cleverly made the most of its ability to evoke the festive spirit in challenging times.

Credits:

Agency: adam&eveDDB

Chief creative officer: Richard Brim

Creative directors: Ben Stilitz, Colin Booth

Copywriter: Miles Carter

Art Director: Helen Balls

Production company: Biscuit

Director: Jeff Low

DOP: Tristen Oliver

Editing company: Work Post

Post production: Cherry Cherry VFX

Audio post production: Factory