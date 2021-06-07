Greg Williams on the art of the candid shot

The photographer discusses his journey from documenting war zones to capturing candid moments of some of the biggest celebs on the planet, plus why the best images often aren’t technically perfect

By

Greg Williams is one of those rare talents who has pretty much always known what they’re destined to do in life. In his case, he was six when a distant uncle from Canada – who happened to be a keen amateur photographer – came over to visit. “He had all sorts of zoom lenses and flash guns and three different cameras. I found all the kit amazing,” he says.

“Anyway, he went back to Canada and I never saw him again. But about three weeks after he left, I received a package and it was some crappy old 110 Instamatic camera that he didn’t need anymore. He sent it to me to encourage me to start photography, so that was the beginning of it. I shot as many pictures as we could afford film basically.”

Ana De Armas

Today, Williams is the man behind some of the most famous photos in the world and one of Hollywood’s most trusted insiders, renowned for his ability to capture candid moments of celebs in their natural habitats. He has shot portraits and short films of everyone from Cate Blanchett to Gary Oldman and Daniel Craig, worked on high-profile campaigns for Chanel and Omega, and is the long-running official photographer of the Baftas.

More from CR

The unstoppable rise of sneaker culture

A new show at the Design Museum is tracing the journey of the sneaker from sportswear staple to cultural icon. We explore how the marketing strategies of the biggest brands in the game have evolved hand-in-hand with the $80 billion industry

The Annual 2021: Trends and observations

Last year was dominated by the Covid-19 pandemic, but we also saw a number of other trends and developments emerge in the commercial creative industries. Here, we examine what they might suggest for the future

How Aldi became Britain’s funniest supermarket

Social media sensation #FreeCuthbert is the latest example of how Aldi has used wit to appeal to customers and break through in a very crowded market. We speak to its long-time creative agency McCann UK about how the brand nails its relatable sense of humour

Does Design Twitter need a code of ethics?

Snarky comments do little to help the creative industry, but can Twitter be salvaged as a place for useful design discourse? Nicole Phillips and Craig Oldham discuss how to deal with negativity, and whether design Twitter needs a dose of online etiquette

Navigating a career as a self-taught creative

Photographer Luis Alberto Rodriguez and designer Jordi Ng both forged a career without a formal arts education. They reflect on how they learned their craft, coping with insecurity and what taking an alternative route has brought to their practice

Who will win the online education arms race?

E-learning, bootcamps and workshops are all booming, but what does it take to survive long term in the world of learning? Mastered’s Perri Lewis and SuperHi’s Rik Lomas discuss the big questions education providers face

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham