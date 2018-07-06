Grey London and Volvo redesign family parking icons for Pride

Same sex couples and single parent families are depicted in the new parking symbols at Westfield London shopping centre

By

Most brands use the rainbow flag to show their support for Pride, pledging their solidarity for the LGBTQ community with limited edition products and packaging or positive messages on Twitter and Instagram. But Grey London and Volvo have taken a different approach – redesigning the parking icons at Westfield London shopping centre.

Why do I need to register?

Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with anyone, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can:

Submit your work

Send us your latest projects, which we will review and consider to be featured on our website or in the print magazine.

Receive our newsletter

Get the latest creative insight and inspiration delivered straight to your inbox, in a newsletter curated by the CR editorial team.

Subscribe for more from CR

Subscribe to Creative Review to access all our premium online content, the digital archive which includes over 400 issues of the magazine and much more.

Latest from CR

Jobs

View more

DESIGNER

London

CREATIVE DIRECTOR

London