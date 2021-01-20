New Guardian ad celebrates Kamala Harris win

The latest ad in the newspaper’s Hope is Power campaign focuses on how quickly dramatic change is possible, by highlighting the significance of Harris’ rise to Vice President

The print ad ran in today’s Guardian paper, timed for the departure of Donald Trump and the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as US President and Vice-President.

It is the latest in the Hope is Power campaign, created by Uncommon Creative Studio, which began running in 2019 and aims to focus on the importance of journalism in generating change. As in previous iterations, this new ad features a combination of bold photography on a bright yellow background, and shrewd use of type.

Credits:

Agency: Uncommon Creative Studio