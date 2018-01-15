The Guardian goes tabloid: first thoughts

The Guardian has made its much-anticipated switch to tabloid format, carrying through the changes to its website and app as well. Some first impressions…

It’s the end of the great Berliner experiment – or as reader Cyril Duff put it in a letter in the paper today, the moment the Guardian gets to say, ‘Ich bin ken Berliner’. Guardian Editor Katharine Viner was quite upfront about it when interviewed on the BBC Radio4 Today programme – this redesign is about saving money. More dramatically, it’s about saving The Guardian itself.

Switching to tabloid format allows the paper to outsource its printing and save millions of pounds. It had to be done.

