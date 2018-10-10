Guardian relaunches Guardian Weekly as a magazine

The Guardian has unveiled a new, dynamic look for its Guardian Weekly newspaper, relaunching it as a news magazine featuring selected reporting, opinion, features and photography from The Guardian, Observer, and theguardian.com

Established in 1919, the Guardian Weekly aim from the start was to provide a weekly snapshot of the best and most interesting stories that ran in the paper. Largely sold to subscribers both in the UK and internationally, it is also available on news stands outside of the UK and to date has had a newspaper format.

Today though, the Guardian has unveiled a slick new look for the title, as a news magazine. The new format features more pages and magazine-quality paper stock, which brings the content and imagery to life and places the Guardian Weekly as a competitor for the likes of The Economist and The Week.

The shift in style was prompted in part by the Guardian’s shift earlier this year to a tabloid format, which sparked the need for a redesign of the Guardian Weekly too. “What we wanted to do was create something that looked and felt like it could compete on the news stand with other news weeklies, and feel at home there,” says Guardian Weekly Editor Will Dean, who joined the title earlier this year.

