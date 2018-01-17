The Guardian’s switch to tabloid marks the end of an era. We talk to Creative Director Alex Breuer and Deputy Creative Director Chris Clarke about the thinking behind the redesign, creating a great reading experience in print and how a smaller format can help the paper tell bigger stories…

Britain’s biggest liberal newspaper marked the end of an era this week – adopting a tabloid format for the first time in its 194-year history. The change is part of a three-year plan to reduce costs and break even by 2019 – but as creative director Alex Breuer explains, what started as a print project soon became something much larger, resulting in a new look for every one of the Guardian’s print and digital products…

Register to keep reading We promise it takes less than 2 minutes! Sign in Email Password Keep me logged in Forgot your password? Why register? Once registered you will have access to this and all other articles on Creative Review, be able to submit your work to us and receive our daily newsletter. Register now Having problems? +44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk