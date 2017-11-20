The Gucci gift book combines retro graphics with digital artwork inspired by alchemy, Greek mythology and Renaissance paintings

Gucci continues to surprise and delight with its creative collaborations. The fashion house – led by creative director Alessandro Michele – has produced some stellar campaigns with photographers Mick Rock and Glen Luchford (Rock shot Rome residents for Gucci’s Cruise 18 campaign while Luchford directed a playful ode to vintage sci-fi for AW17). It has also created capsule collections with Instagram star Gill Button (@unskilledworker) and artist/photographer Coco Capitan and teamed up with various artists and Instagrammers to create a collection of meme-inspired artworks promoting Gucci watches.

For the festive season, Gucci worked with artist Ignasi Monreal to create an illustrated gift book inspired by mythology, Renaissance paintings and medieval alchemy.

Monreal first collaborated with Gucci in 2015 when he was commissioned to create an artwork for #GucciGram – a project which invited artists to reinterpret Gucci patterns. His artwork (shown below) combined Gucci florals with imagery inspired by retro TV ads:

Gucci TV ???? @gucci A post shared by ignasi (@ignasimonreal) on Oct 28, 2015 at 10:36am PDT

Monreal created 80 illustrations featuring Gucci accessories and ready-to-wear items for the digital gift guide.

His artworks references religious imagery, classic paintings and mythology: one features a symbol similar to the crossed keys of heaven while another shows a golden ram with a pair of lace-up shoes hanging from its ears (a nod to the story of Jason and the Golden Fleece).

In an interview published on Gucci’s website, Monreal says he was inspired by the story of Icarus, who is burned after flying too close to the sun. “I didn’t really plan in advance how the illustrations will play out in the book, but I guess they all now make sense in a narrative. Something like: The cover star Icarus approaches the sun, falls down and lands in the Gucci fashion heaven,” he explains.

His illustrations were created digitally using a tablet and combine fantastical elements with mundane and kitsch items – from lava lamps to road signs. There’s even an image of a winged horse nestled in a parking bay outside Gucci HQ.

The gift book combines Monreal’s artwork with lo-fi graphics to create a site that is fun, kitsch and filled with playful details. There are subtle animations throughout – eyes follow the movement of your mouse, a UFO appears in a window as you scroll down the page and neon lights flicker and glow. The site is responsive and works equally well on a phone, tablet or desktop.

Gucci has also created a Facebook Canvas experience promoting the gift guide (see screenshots below) and shoppers passing by Gucci’s stores can scan a sticker on the window to explore the collection.

It’s another great collaboration from Gucci and an inventive way to showcase its collection for the festive season.

You can browse the website at on.gucci.com/GucciGift2017

The dichotomy of good vs. evil take the form of furry kittens, illustrated by @ignasimonreal alongside the Mystic Cat baseball cap, part of the #GucciGift 2017 campaign. Discover more through link in bio. #GucciCruise18 #AlessandroMichele A post shared by Gucci (@gucci) on Nov 17, 2017 at 12:09pm PST

The Keys of Heaven, enter password to proceed @gucci A post shared by ignasi (@ignasimonreal) on Nov 17, 2017 at 6:53am PST