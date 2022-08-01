Gucci ventures into the world of NFTs

Released in collaboration with marketplace SuperRare, the fashion brand’s new online exhibition and auction features NFT artworks by 29 different creatives

By

Launched last year, Gucci’s online platform Vault looks back across the fashion house’s 100 years of design history with a series of rotating ‘editions’, inspired by the layout of magazines.

Now the brand is taking its visual experiment one step further with the platform’s first online exhibition and auction of NFT artworks, which has been created in partnership with marketplace SuperRare.

The Next 100 Years of Gucci presents a selection of NFT artworks by 29 different creatives, each envisioned as a collectible fragment of the brand’s heritage – and a snapshot of what might come next for it.

Spanning cryptoart natives through to more traditional creatives who are experimenting with digital artforms, the list of artists are drawn from past Gucci collaborators along with emerging talents.

The initial slate of artists includes Alex Trochut (who CR recently spoke to about the NFT goldrush and what it means for artists), Aliina Kauranne, anchenillustration, Antoni Tudisco, Dārta Katrīna, eBoy, Kris Andrew Small, and Sasha Katz, among others.

The brand will also be hosting a series of Twitter Spaces conversations, where artist, philosopher, curator, and writer Rowynn Dumont will speak to participating artists about creating and collecting art today.

With Gucci’s reputation for championing great creative talent and putting its own stamp on trends, rather than jumping on the bandwagon, the exhibition feels like one of the more convincing brand-NFT crossovers we’ve seen, at least so far.

vaultartspace.gucci.com

Latest from CR

More from CR

Examining Virgil Abloh’s legacy

Following the opening of Figures of Speech, a retrospective of Virgil Abloh’s work at the Brooklyn Museum, curator and collaborator Antwaun Sargent talks about Abloh’s wide-ranging influence on culture

Brands & Creativity

In this special report we look at eight brands that are leading the way with creativity and design, and examine the trends that are important for brands right now

Still of a woman blowing bubble gum with the Nike logo in Nike's Never Settle, Never Done campaign for the Euros 2022

The rise and rise of women’s football

Fresh from working on Nike’s new spot to mark the Euros this month, Wieden + Kennedy London’s Ankita Tobit talks to us about how the narrative around the women’s game has moved on in the last few years and where opportunities lie for brands

How to document hardship

Images of people facing suffering and financial hardship have often stumbled into ‘poverty porn’ and objectification. Is there a right way for an imagemaker to navigate this kind of work?

What does Dall-E 2 mean for creatives?

Are we on the verge of trading in traditional titles like graphic designer and illustrator for AI whisperer or prompt designer? CR discusses the current wave of AI art generators with Modem co-founder Bas van de Poel

Coinbase crypto brands Moniker

The changing face of crypto

A more sophisticated approach to branding and marketing is bringing crypto to new audiences. But with a ‘crypto winter’ looming, should creatives be helping to legitimise what is still a highly volatile market?

Cannes Lions Festival 2022 - The Moment Is Now

Ryan Reynolds on how to make advertising fun

Speaking at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity last week, actor and marketer Ryan Reynolds shared his thoughts on humour, responding to culture, and managing anxiety; and also introduced his new talent initiative, Creative Ladder

Image by eamesBot via Shutterstock

How can brands weather inflation?

Siegel+Gale strategy director Patrick Kampff shares his ‘four A’ guide to getting through inflation – and discusses why empathy and emotion is critical for brands to survive the economic crisis

Image by kodukits via Shutterstock

The big money questions: a guide for new creatives

Pay rises, day rates, dilemmas about prioritising money or creative opportunities – young creatives have a lot to get their heads around. We asked OMSE founder James Kape, copywriter Ellen Ling and the Talent Business partner Anna Green for advice

Why brands need to let go of minimalism

Minimalism is the go-to design route for many brands. But by taking this safe option, they could be missing the opportunity to really stand out, says monopo London creative director Melanie Hubert-Crozet

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

CREATIVE MANAGER

LONDON

GAME DESIGN TUTOR

BRACKNELL/BERKSHIRE