Gucci’s show invitation is a retro puzzle book

Guests had better brush up on their Gucci trivia, as the event details for its new virtual presentation are buried in a puzzle book filled with crosswords, quizzes and sudoku

By
Invitation to Gucci Aria show
All images courtesy of Gucci

Ahead of this week’s virtual presentation of its new collection, Aria, Gucci has sent out an invitation to guests in the form of a puzzle book containing a range of word and picture games to keep invitees entertained at home while they wait.

In keeping with creative director Alessandro Michele’s vision for Gucci, the puzzle book has a retro charm about it, from the name – Gucciquiz! – to the typography and overall design, which draw on vintage puzzle books.

Picture game in Gucci puzzle book Gucciquiz
Crosswords in Gucci puzzle book Gucciquiz

The images featured evoke the beautiful fashion illustration style of the early 20th century, and sit alongside ‘did you know?’ sections pertaining to Gucci innovations and inspirations. The nostalgic quality is further emphasised by the ever-so-slightly yellowing paper chosen for the book.

The collection is set to be unveiled in a short film format, and comes after Michele’s decision around this time last year to step away from the traditional fashion week calendar.

gucci.com

