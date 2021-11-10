Gucci delves into its archives with a new online platform

From tips on travel etiquette and ASMR handbags to the stories behind vintage pieces, Gucci Vault goes deep inside the world of the fashion label

The newly launched site, which will be updated regularly with new ‘editions’, looks back across the label’s 100 years of design history. Vault is laid out like a magazine, with a focus on big, splashy editorial images that put the emphasis on the bags and clothes. According to its about page, “Vault is many different things at once: a time machine, an archive, a library, a laboratory, and a meeting place”.

Much of the platform is dedicated to the stories behind Gucci archive pieces, many of which are listed for sale – for example a $35k leather wardrobe from the 80s, with hand-painted green and orange stripes. There’s also personal reminiscences of people’s cherished Gucci possessions.

This first edition introduces what will become recurring features, such as World of Wonders – a video series that takes a playful approach to lesser known vintage Gucci pieces – and How To, which promises to educate readers in the finer points of etiquette.

As well as Gucci’s own creations, Vault features miniature profiles of other up and coming fashion designers. Pieces made by them, as well as Gucci’s own bags and clothes, are available to buy via the site.

It’s a smart move from Gucci, in a time when platforms such as Depop and Vinted have encouraged a whole new generation to buy into vintage and second-hand goods.

Beyond that, it’s clear the label is prepared to have fun with its heritage, which is perhaps thanks to art director and photographer Max Siedentopf – recently interviewed by CR about his multidisciplinary approach and his spirit animal – who worked on the project alongside Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele.

vault.gucci.com