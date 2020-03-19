A go-to guide for creative support during coronavirus

Creatives and companies the world over are offering help and support during the Covid-19 pandemic. Here is CR’s list of what’s available right now, which we will update regularly

As creatives around the globe are feeling the impact of the pandemic, it’s spurring a wave of support from people and companies keen to help.

Read on for CR’s guide to the programmes and initiatives that are on offer to help creatives through an uncertain time. Got something to add to our list? Get in touch via @creativereview on Twitter or email us.

Remote access to Adobe Creative Cloud for students and educators

Adobe has opened up its Creative Cloud apps for students, so they can have free, temporary ‘at-home’ access until the end of May. Universities must apply on students’ behalf.

Free premium Skillshare membership for students

Skillshare is offering high school and college students – with a .edu or .k12 email address and over the age of 16 – free two-month memberships. Its collection of online classes cover design, illustration and photography taught by the likes of Aaron Draplin and Jessica Hische.

Portfolio reviews with illustration agency Handsome Frank

Artists in lockdown can video chat with the agents at Handsome Frank, who are doing video portfolio reviews with anyone that sends them a link to their work, tagged with #hfreview.

Junior creative book reviews

Up and coming young creatives from around the world can add their name to this lengthy Google Sheet, to be paired with a senior creative for a portfolio review.

Don't want this to come across as arrogant or egotistical. Just an offer for any graduates or students who are may need some advice, portfolio support or anything. You can DM me and I'll do my best to help. It's hardly anything I know, but I will try and offer some assistance 1/2 — Studio DBD (@studiodbd) March 18, 2020

Student and graduate portfolio advice from Studio DBD

Manchester-based Studio DBD has opened up its DMs to students and graduates in need of advice or portfolio support.

Birmingham Design Slack community

Designers and creatives in the West Midlands can stay in touch – and help curb some of that quarantine boredom – via the Birmingham Design Slack, which invites people to chat, swap tips, and compare woes.

The Illustrators Slack

There’s quite a community building over on The Illustrators Slack, set up by Ben The Illustrator. It’s currently 500+ members strong, and accepting new ones every day. DM Ben on Twitter to join.

We now have a private Slack channel for illustrators, 100+ members already, to help get through the current stuff but also build a community for the future. I need to get on with some work, but if you're interested in joining DM me your email address and I'll sort out invites pic.twitter.com/hw0mvp3emB — Ben The Illustrator ✏️✌️ (@BenIllustrator) March 17, 2020

The Dots Coronavirus support feed

Questions about freelancing, working from home, or anything else creativity and Coronavirus-related? The Dots has set up a support page where people can pick up tips and share their worries.

Agency owners and directors Slack

Ben Steers has set up a Slack workspace for agency owners and directors to share info and resources, as well as work opportunities for anyone struggling with the impact of Covid-19. Contact him to be added.

Marguerite’s Freelancers Unite

Women’s members’ club Marguerite is inviting freelance job seekers and people looking for freelancers to share their details via the site, in the hope that it might help anyone facing missing income over the coming months.