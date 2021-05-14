Guinness celebrates the reopening of UK pubs with a charming new ad

The drink brand’s classic slogan, Good Things Come To Those Who Wait, has rarely felt more appropriate than now, as Guinness releases a spot to welcome the return of drinking inside UK pubs

After a long time in lockdown, the UK is slowly beginning to emerge with the cautious reopening of hospitality, arts and other venues for socialising. Next week marks a big moment in the plan, as pubs and restaurants look set to host punters inside once more. Considering the weather in the UK of late, this will make a big difference to the experience of being out-out.

To mark the occasion, Guinness has released a new ad. Set to the classic track, Always On My Mind, the spot sees pints of Guinness everywhere around town – in socks on a washing line or a white cat napping on a black bin – before the real thing comes into view, in a pub with mates.

The #LooksLikeGuinness campaign follows a £30M support pledge from Guinness to UK pub and hospitality businesses during the past year through its Raising the Bar programme, which has helped over 25,000 pubs to date and delivered over 30,000 PPE kits across the UK. The brand also announced a £1 million pledge to support bartenders when the pandemic first hit, showcasing their commitment to supporting the industry.

Credits:

Agency: AMV BBDO

CCO: Alex Grieve

ECDs: Nadja Lossgott, Nicholas Hulley

Creatives: Jack Watts, James Cambridge

Production Company: Outsider

Director: Chris Balmond