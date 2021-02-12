Habito releases an erotic novel to coincide with Valentine’s Day

Mortgages are rarely, if ever, sexy, but Habito aims to turn this notion on its head with an erotic novel aimed at first time homebuyers

The online mortgage company Habito has built a reputation for doing things differently, using surreal imagery in both its branding and its advertising which sets it apart from the stuffy, corporate image we might typically have of the finance sector.

But nobody could have quite have seen its latest communication coming. Created by Uncommon Creative Studio just in time for Valentine’s Day, Habito has released an erotic novel written by Rocky Flintstone of My Dad Wrote A Porno fame and featuring illustrations by Sebastian Schwamm.

The idea for the novel came out of research revealing that one in ten couples say that the stress of applying for a mortgage has impacted on their sex lives. Thus, The Road to Completion was born, a beautifully illustrated, if saucy, book, littered with both innuendo and mortgage advice.

“Yes, mortgages really can be sexy and badass,” says Tom Espezel, creative at Uncommon. “The collaboration between Rocky’s saucy words and Seb’s beautiful illustrations has given a whole new meaning to ‘property porn’. We’re very excited to see the book on sale.”

Print ad created to promote the book

Book and packaging

The Road to Completion is available to read for free on Habito’s website at habito.com/home/eroticnovel — or can be purchased from the Amazon Kindle store, with all proceeds donated to the Terrence Higgins Trust, supporting its work in HIV and sexual health.

Credits:

Agency: Uncommon Creative Studio

Author: Rocky Flintstone

Illustrator: Sebastian Schwamm