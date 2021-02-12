Habito releases an erotic novel to coincide with Valentine’s Day

Mortgages are rarely, if ever, sexy, but Habito aims to turn this notion on its head with an erotic novel aimed at first time homebuyers

By

The online mortgage company Habito has built a reputation for doing things differently, using surreal imagery in both its branding and its advertising which sets it apart from the stuffy, corporate image we might typically have of the finance sector.

But nobody could have quite have seen its latest communication coming. Created by Uncommon Creative Studio just in time for Valentine’s Day, Habito has released an erotic novel written by Rocky Flintstone of My Dad Wrote A Porno fame and featuring illustrations by Sebastian Schwamm.

The idea for the novel came out of research revealing that one in ten couples say that the stress of applying for a mortgage has impacted on their sex lives. Thus, The Road to Completion was born, a beautifully illustrated, if saucy, book, littered with both innuendo and mortgage advice.

“Yes, mortgages really can be sexy and badass,” says Tom Espezel, creative at Uncommon. “The collaboration between Rocky’s saucy words and Seb’s beautiful illustrations has given a whole new meaning to ‘property porn’. We’re very excited to see the book on sale.”

Print ad created to promote the book
Book and packaging

The Road to Completion is available to read for free on Habito’s website at habito.com/home/eroticnovel — or can be purchased from the Amazon Kindle store, with all proceeds donated to the Terrence Higgins Trust, supporting its work in HIV and sexual health.

Credits:
Agency: Uncommon Creative Studio
Author: Rocky Flintstone
Illustrator: Sebastian Schwamm

Latest from CR

More from CR

The evolution of street art

While art shown indoors may have temporarily lost its audience to the pandemic, street art is on the rise. Here, Hazel Davis reflects on how the medium is growing ever more part of the art establishment, yet can still be used as a force for change

Survive 2021 Be Daring

How to survive 2021: A Guide for Creatives

With the uncertainty and challenges of 2020 following us into the new year, we talk to a number of industry experts about the ways that creatives can survive – and even thrive – in 2021

How I Got Here: Joseph Rodriguez

As a taxi driver in the 70s and 80s, photographer Joseph Rodriguez captured the intensity of New York City from the driver’s seat. He talks to us about his childhood, learning from the greats, and his ‘get close’ mantra

Trends of 2020: The year in film and TV

Streaming giants ruled the roost once again in 2020, while many of us also sought comfort in the familiarity of public service broadcasters, in a year where we’ve essentially been forced to stay glued to our sofas

The Creative’s Gambit

The Netflix hit series The Queen’s Gambit has brought chess back into the limelight. Here, ad creative Marta Morientes – an avid chess player in her youth – explains how the game has helped her to be a better creative

A QR Code Renaissance?

QR codes have received an unexpected resurrection during Covid-19, becoming a vital tool for navigating pandemic life. But will they sink back into the depths when no longer needed? Stink Studios’ James Britton hopes not

Ben & Jerry’s: Peace, love and ice cream

Ben & Jerry’s global social mission officer Dave Rapaport talks to Anna Burzlaff, head of cultural insights and strategy agency Truth, about the brand’s approach to activism, and what it takes to make credible change in the world today

Can creativity save restaurants from Covid-19?

Hospitality has been hit hard by the pandemic, but in the midst of increased restrictions restaurateurs are finding creative ways to reach hungry punters at home. Here, we delve into how restaurant brands are adapting to the new normal

How I Got Here: Brian Rea

Modern Love illustrator Brian Rea recounts a childhood filled with stories, shares the struggles of embracing his style and tells CR why words have gained a new importance for him later in his career

The BakeKing’s hyperrealistic cake creations

Ben Cullen has built up a cult following for his mesmerising illusion cakes, which have appeared everywhere from Slowthai’s recent music video to Jurgen Klopp’s birthday party. He talks about how his career journey took him from graphic design to tattooing to cake artistry

Irvine Welsh on creativity and cancel culture

The author explores the rise of cancel culture in new documentary Offended by Irvine Welsh, where he discusses the threat that the phenomenon poses to the creative industries and why he thinks Trainspotting wouldn’t be published today

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham