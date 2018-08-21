Hackney Arts Centre to open in September, rebranded as EartH
The team behind London’s Village Underground have resurrected the old Savoy cinema in Dalston as a multi-purpose arts space. Going forward it will be known as EartH, and feature a graphics-led identity by 72andSunny Amsterdam
The venue’s history has been varied. Originally built in 1936 as art deco cinema The Savoy, it stopped showing films in 1984 (its last screening was Scarface, fact fans) and became a snooker hall and wedding venue, with the main auditorium lying derelict for 40 years until it was rediscovered in 2015.
It has now been taken on and restored by the team behind Shoreditch’s successful arts venue Village Underground and in its new incarnation will feature two venues – a theatre and concert hall – and a restaurant. The line up from September already looks pretty tasty, with a mix of music, art and literature events set to take place from its opening at the start of the month.
Register to keep reading
We promise it takes less than 2 minutes!
Why register?
Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk
Why do I need to register?
Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with anyone, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can:
Submit your work
Send us your latest projects, which we will review and consider to be featured on our website or in the print magazine.
Receive our newsletter
Get the latest creative insight and inspiration delivered straight to your inbox, in a newsletter curated by the CR editorial team.
Subscribe for more from CR
Subscribe to Creative Review to access all our premium online content, the digital archive which includes over 400 issues of the magazine and much more.