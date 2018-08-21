Hackney Arts Centre to open in September, rebranded as EartH

The team behind London’s Village Underground have resurrected the old Savoy cinema in Dalston as a multi-purpose arts space. Going forward it will be known as EartH, and feature a graphics-led identity by 72andSunny Amsterdam

The venue’s history has been varied. Originally built in 1936 as art deco cinema The Savoy, it stopped showing films in 1984 (its last screening was Scarface, fact fans) and became a snooker hall and wedding venue, with the main auditorium lying derelict for 40 years until it was rediscovered in 2015.

It has now been taken on and restored by the team behind Shoreditch’s successful arts venue Village Underground and in its new incarnation will feature two venues – a theatre and concert hall – and a restaurant. The line up from September already looks pretty tasty, with a mix of music, art and literature events set to take place from its opening at the start of the month.

