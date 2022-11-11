leo-hair-groom

On levelling the digital playing field

The Berlin-based 3D artist Harriet Davey reflects on the brand-creator paradigm and why digital futures are only as expansive as the teams making them

By

“My favourite bit in many games has been the character creator, but it’s also kind of a frustrating place to be in, because there were times when I couldn’t make them how I wanted them to look,” recalls Harriet Davey. “Then I would end up just being really frustrated at the femme options, and I always ended up just playing the man because they would always have better choices.”

Customisation options have improved since Davey, who uses she/they pronouns, was first playing these games, but the impact on their creative outlook was lasting. “I think there’s a lot stemming from not being able to see myself in them and then now building things myself,” they tell us.

Top: One of Harriet Davey’s mythical 3D avatars; Above: Davey’s 3D alter ego, Whowle; All images courtesy Harriet Davey

You may have come across Davey’s glossy, mythical, semi-human avatars by now – including their own alter-ego, Whowle – via social media, Twitch streams, or in their growing catalogue of collaborations with the likes of Maison Margiela, Y-3, Adult Swim and Weekday, the latter involving a capsule collection emblazoned with their ethereal creations.

More from CR

Why brand experiences need to hit us in the feels

Experiential is back with a vengeance, but it’s contending with much higher expectations and a lot less patience. Giant Spoon’s Trevor Guthrie and Love’s Russell Ashdown chat to CR about building more memorable and emotional experiences for brands

The many hats of Amber Park

The LA-based artist discusses growing up as a child of immigrants, creative directing for Lil Yachty and Katy Perry during college, and why she’s no longer an NFT hater

Photographing the Black Panthers

New York Times photography editor Jeffrey Henson Scales and ‘unofficial’ Panthers photographer Stephen Shames share the stories behind a pair of new photo books dedicated to the political organisation

Ideas for people who hate advertising

Pancho Cassis, the global CCO of ad agency David, is known for campaigns that surprise and subvert expectations. He talks to us about getting the best out of his teams and why he advocates for cautious growth

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

DESIGNER

LONDON

PROJECT MANAGER

STOCKPORT

INTERIOR DESIGNER

LONDON