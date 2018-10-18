For the UK edition of Haruki Murakami’s new novel Killing Commendatore, designer Suzanne Dean has created a cover of hand-painted circles, or holes, echoing the book’s narrative

Circles are a recurring theme in the cover design for Haruki Murakami’s novels, particularly in their UK editions, where the paperback editions of his previous books (all redesigned by Noma Bar in 2012) are united by a circular motif containing an illustration individual to each title.

For the hardback edition of his new novel, Killing Commendatore, Suzanne Dean, designer and Creative Director at publisher Vintage, continues the use of circles on the cover, though the shapes are rendered in a more individual fashion, to reflect the themes of the story.

