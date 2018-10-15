Hat-trick creates new identity for Stockholm’s Nationalmuseum
The branding for Sweden’s newly reopened national gallery is inspired by its mission to “connect the past with the present”
Sweden’s Nationalmuseum is home to paintings, sculptures, drawings and prints from 1500-1900, as well as designs dating back to the Middle Ages. The grand building was created in 1866, and has just been renovated by Wingårdhs and Erik Wikerstål. The architects have restored original features, renovated exhibition spaces and created a new sculpture courtyard, restaurant and creative workshop.
Alongside the renovation, the museum recruited Jane Wentworth Associates to develop its strategy and commissioned London studio Hat-trick to design a new visual identity.
A new logo combines the letters n and m in a single ligature. A core colour palette of ochre and red mirrors the museum’s architecture and interiors (as well as traditional Scandinavian buildings found in Stockholm), and sans serif typeface Akzidenz is used alongside serif typeface Chronicle to reflect a sense of old and new.
Register to keep reading
We promise it takes less than 2 minutes!
Why register?
Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk
Why do I need to register?
Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with anyone, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can:
Submit your work
Send us your latest projects, which we will review and consider to be featured on our website or in the print magazine.
Receive our newsletter
Get the latest creative insight and inspiration delivered straight to your inbox, in a newsletter curated by the CR editorial team.
Subscribe for more from CR
Subscribe to Creative Review to access all our premium online content, the digital archive which includes over 400 issues of the magazine and much more.