Hattie Stewart’s playful Doodlebomb Sticker Book beats copycats at their own game

Illustrator Hattie Stewart is renowned for her cheekily guerilla-like approach to image-making, taking recognisable magazine covers and accessorising them with her signature squiggles, love hearts and eyes. It’s a process she’s dubbed “doodlebombing”, and thanks to a new sticker book, we can all become doodlebombers à la Stewart without having to even put pen to paper.

Hattie Stewart’s Doodlebomb Sticker Book, spread

Published by Laurence King and simply entitled Hattie Stewart’s Doodlebomb Sticker Book, the volume features more than 500 stickers bearing many of her familiar motifs – the wide-eyed little heart with trainers on, long-lashed spectacles and unnerving clowns; or cartoonish eyes and Gene Simmons-scale tongues liberally popped onto usually inanimate objects.

Hattie Stewart’s Doodlebomb Sticker Book, spread

There’s also a nice smattering of Stewart’s hand-drawn type work, the sort of bulbous and playful approach to lettering that we all wish we could do back when we were armed with a TipEx pen and pencil case back in year six. But while most of the images are brash and fun, a few have more ambiguous and even sinister dimensions, suggesting that even the most seemingly innocuous motifs, like bunny rabbits and sunshine, can be subverted if you want them to be.

Hattie Stewart’s Doodlebomb Sticker Book, spread

Alongside the stickers themselves, the book also features examples of Stewart’s previous projects from her career working with the likes of House of Holland, Nike, Adidas, Liberty and Kylie Minogue, aiming to “inspire readers’ creations,” says Laurence King. As well as as charming little book, it’s also a canny way from Stewart of beating copycat creatives at their own game.

Hattie Stewart’s Doodlebomb Sticker Book is published on 4 September by Laurence King, priced £15.99

Hattie Stewart’s Doodlebomb Sticker Book, spread

Hattie Stewart’s Doodlebomb Sticker Book, spread

Hattie Stewart’s Doodlebomb Sticker Book, spread