To Have & To Hold collects the best paper bag designs of the last century

Beautifully simple and simply beautiful, this unprecedented archive of paper bags, collected by Tim Sumner and published as a zine, offers a peek into design trends of bygone eras

By

Around a decade ago, as designer Tim Sumner was finishing his studies at the University of Central Lancashire, his tutor Andy Bainbridge introduced him to the UCLan Ephemeral Archive – which rescues and preserves usually fleeting objects such as posters, leaflets and packaging.

Within were many wonderful relics from years gone by, but one type of relic in particular caught Tim’s attention: the paper bag. Neither grand in size nor in construction, these bags were nonetheless fascinating for their displays of typography, colour, patterns, and illustration. Tim was so moved by them in fact, that he was inspired to create a book within which scans of them could live and be celebrated. First however, he needed to collect more.

To Have & To Hold zine
To Have & To Hold zine
To Have & To Hold zine
To Have & To Hold zine

Years later, in 2021, he had finally gathered enough bags – with the help of some dedicated contributors – to begin fundraising for the book, which would be called To Have & To Hold. The initial Kickstarter campaign was unsuccessful however, and Tim was forced to rethink the format of the project.

“The series of editions was born and it seemed like a better way to celebrate each theme in its own right,” he says, “It starts with Issue No.1 / Bookshops, and will go on to museums, art galleries, department stores and supermarkets – even airline sick bags if anybody is keen!” As the name would suggest, this first issue – designed by Tim Sumner and his studio Sumner-Works – focuses solely on vintage paper bags from bookshops around the country.

To Have & To Hold zine
To Have & To Hold zine
To Have & To Hold zine
To Have & To Hold zine

The intriguing front cover is made from a paper bag die-cut wrap, to make it appear as though the book itself is within a paper bag. Inside are 72 pages of beautifully preserved artefacts from small, independent bookshops and large chains alike. Among the lesser known names are recognisable ones such as Penguin, Puffin, Waterstones and Foyles.

As a whole, these bags offer an insight into design trends of the past, including, of course, gothic typefaces, hand-drawn wordmarks and logos, and ornamental stamps; but they also serve as an example of how certain aesthetics have endured and returned time and time again, with several of the bags exhibiting designs that wouldn’t look out of place in one of the ‘cooler’ bookshops today.

To Have & To Hold: Issue No.1 / Bookshops is out now; paper-bag-archive.myshopify.com

Latest from CR

More from CR

Examining Virgil Abloh’s legacy

Following the opening of Figures of Speech, a retrospective of Virgil Abloh’s work at the Brooklyn Museum, curator and collaborator Antwaun Sargent talks about Abloh’s wide-ranging influence on culture

Brands & Creativity

In this special report we look at eight brands that are leading the way with creativity and design, and examine the trends that are important for brands right now

Still of a woman blowing bubble gum with the Nike logo in Nike's Never Settle, Never Done campaign for the Euros 2022

The rise and rise of women’s football

Fresh from working on Nike’s new spot to mark the Euros this month, Wieden + Kennedy London’s Ankita Tobit talks to us about how the narrative around the women’s game has moved on in the last few years and where opportunities lie for brands

How to document hardship

Images of people facing suffering and financial hardship have often stumbled into ‘poverty porn’ and objectification. Is there a right way for an imagemaker to navigate this kind of work?

What does Dall-E 2 mean for creatives?

Are we on the verge of trading in traditional titles like graphic designer and illustrator for AI whisperer or prompt designer? CR discusses the current wave of AI art generators with Modem co-founder Bas van de Poel

Coinbase crypto brands Moniker

The changing face of crypto

A more sophisticated approach to branding and marketing is bringing crypto to new audiences. But with a ‘crypto winter’ looming, should creatives be helping to legitimise what is still a highly volatile market?

Cannes Lions Festival 2022 - The Moment Is Now

Ryan Reynolds on how to make advertising fun

Speaking at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity last week, actor and marketer Ryan Reynolds shared his thoughts on humour, responding to culture, and managing anxiety; and also introduced his new talent initiative, Creative Ladder

Image by eamesBot via Shutterstock

How can brands weather inflation?

Siegel+Gale strategy director Patrick Kampff shares his ‘four A’ guide to getting through inflation – and discusses why empathy and emotion is critical for brands to survive the economic crisis

Image by kodukits via Shutterstock

The big money questions: a guide for new creatives

Pay rises, day rates, dilemmas about prioritising money or creative opportunities – young creatives have a lot to get their heads around. We asked OMSE founder James Kape, copywriter Ellen Ling and the Talent Business partner Anna Green for advice

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

DESIGNER

LONDON

SERVICE DESIGN LEAD

LONDON