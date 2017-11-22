Have you seen our building?

Huge depots and distribution centres are an inevitable part of our non-stop consumer culture, but one way of lessening their impact on the landscape is to make them look more like it. Hence the new breed of superstructures trying very hard to disappear

Heading south on the M5 towards Bridgwater in Somerset, an unusual-looking building appears alongside the northbound carriageway. Its long, low sides are made up of hundreds of panels in four different shades of green. There are no visible windows or doors on the motorway-side of Morrisons’ massive distribution centre, only the supermarket’s logo – in a series of giant yellow badges near the roofline – interrupts the expanse of grassy colours.

A few seconds after passing the building, southbound drivers will see the Willow Man sculpture loom up on the right. He’s a 12-metre-high walking figure with outstretched arms, originally constructed from black maul willow and steel in 2000 by the artist Serena de la Hey.

Willow Man sculpture by Serena de la Hey, with the Morrisons’ distribution centre in the background. Photo by Canis Major / Flickr

The sculpture has been here much longer than Morrisons’ depot and, in fact, it influenced its design, inspiring the ‘woven’ pattern of the cladding that studio DLA used on the Morrisons site in 2011. Through its links to the artwork the 600-metre-long building “keeps synergy with the surrounding landscape,” DLA says on its website.

What’s clear to any passing motorist, however, is that the Morrisons building’s attempt at camouflage is the most obvious thing about it. Yet while it’s become a local landmark by virtue of attempting to hide itself, it’s by no means the only large-scale development with a desire to disappear into the landscape or that uses visual tricks to lessen its physical presence.

Magna Park, Milton Keynes

More often than not these vast buildings house the regional depots and distribution centres of some of the biggest brands in the country. Alongside Morrisons’, similar structures have been designed and built for Aldi (on the Isle of Sheppey, Kent), DHL/B&Q (Swindon) and the John Lewis Partnership (Milton Keynes).

While the sites are huge (the Morrisons centre is 74,000 m2), they lie relatively low in the landscape and their banded, striped – or checked – exteriors are designed to look as if they are either part of the ground and the fields that invariably surround them, or that they are dissolving away up into the sky.

The colours used most often relate to how the building will most commonly be viewed within the landscape. If generally approached from a height, the building will tend to ape the colours of the earth; if more people are traveling towards a site on an upwards incline, its walls are more likely to be made of gradated blues.

John Lewis distribution centre, Magna Park

Alongside the A421 (and viewable from the M1) there’s a collective version of this approach at the Magna Park site at Milton Keynes, with several vast buildings adopting a sky blue cladding. Both the John Lewis Partnership 2 and Waitrose national distribution centres – designed by Chetwoods Architects for logistics real estate developers, IDI Gazeley – attempt to blend in with the ether, while across one of the park’s access roads, River Island’s depot does exactly the same.

“One thing that’s happening to the distribution and logistics market is that buildings are getting taller,” says Chetwoods’ Regional Director, Phil Stanway. “So what we’re trying to do is blend the mass of the building, to try and reduce the impact.”

According to Tim Ward, Chetwoods’ Managing Director, many of the company’s projects for IDI Gazeley have involved ensuring a new build is as sensitive to its surroundings as possible – and the visual considerations of the site are a big part of this. “[It’s] very much about how we can bring the ground into the sky and do it in a way that doesn’t just look like a solid wall of colour, that against certain backdrops would be very insensitive,” he says.

“When we first started looking at this approach many years ago,” Stanway adds, “the actual grading of the blues weren’t standard colours, so we had to work with the paint manufacturers TATA to come up with the blues that would give us this effect. So there was a lot of research done at the time.”

John Lewis distribution centre, Magna Park

A few miles north of Newcastle, the new AkzoNobel paint factory in Ashington recently unveiled its bold use of this architectural form with another take on the transition of blue colours – at least from a distance anyway.

Starting with its darkest hue along the bottom of the 100,000 m2 building, its walls rise through seven shades of blue until the lightest one meets the roof and skyline. (The outside is made from ‘cold rolled’ mild steel that has a three-coat ‘coil coating’.)

“The intent of the design of the building was twofold; for it to look bold, colourful and modern in banded colours, whilst also trying to be subtle and unobtrusive on the landscape,” says the Ashington site manager, Jeff Hope, highlighting a common feature in the intention of many of these structures – to be both bold and subtle, hidden yet visible.

AkzoNobel paint factory, Ashington

“The outside of the building has been raised to hide the traditional eye-catching ‘saw-tooth’ roof, making the profile very square and contemporary,” Hope adds. “This sharpness is softened by the graduated step change in colour which goes from the AkzoNobel Blue to white through various shades. On a nice day it also blends into the sky.”

At the Ashington plant, the stepped white section breaks up the flatness of the coloured banding and therefore ruptures the edge lines of the building too. It’s a process that’s in similar visual territory to the ‘dazzle ship’ camouflage technique from the First World War – massive objects would look conspicuous close up, but the patterning disrupted perceptions of shape and movement when viewed from afar (hence its usefulness to both the British and US navies 100 years ago).

Just as ships have used visual disruption to disappear, it makes sense that some of the largest built structures in the landscape would want to minimise their visual impact and footprint. (AkzoNobel’s new build also reminds passersby of what is actually being made inside its site – Dulux paints.)

Chatterley Valley Blue Planet distribution centre, north Staffordshire

Chetwoods is also behind the design of the Chatterley Valley Blue Planet distribution centre in north Staffordshire which boasts a seven-stripe green facia. It is part-buried in the hillside and further obscured by the mounds of earth dug up in its construction.

“It’s not as simple as probably a lot of people think,” says Ward of its appearance. “It’s not just a case of putting green panels on there, it’s the ‘outlook’ as you’re looking onto it and what it’s set against. So we spent a huge amount of time on mock-ups and renders and working with the cladding companies to get that to work in greens [where] the sequence is moving up the elevation, the blending between the panels worked.”

Ward says that this gradation is hugely important – clearly differentiated bands of colours would be jarring. “The green was very successful there because it’s set in a valley, so a lot of the people looking [out] onto the building are above it…. [The idea was that] from a distance, this building would look like it was well and truly ‘grounded’. It took the scale away.”

A yet more minimalist version of green banding is used in the design of Aldi’s aforementioned regional distribution centre just outside Queenborough on the Isle of Sheppey in Kent. Despite its subtle olive hues, Kent Online reported in May this year that its design had upset some people because the colours only disguised part of the building. According to Swale council, however, the building was always set to be a mix of light greens, greys and whites because the chilled/frozen areas required lighter wall colours to reflect away unwanted heat.

Chetwoods has now started to take the application of such colourways abroad and Ward describes a similar effect being used in Dubai. Here, greens are much more conspicuous and grey gradations suit the desert landscape better.

Chatterley Valley Blue Planet distribution centre, north Staffordshire

While this trend for hiding buildings in the landscape has partly come about because of the evolution in material processes and available technologies – not to mention sustainability factors that have become more important to these kinds of builds – the use of “chameleon-like” digital screens rather than cladding is entirely possible, but not yet cost-effective, says Ward.

There’s even the idea of ‘printing’ motifs of trees onto structures – and Stanway alludes to a new project where a particularly sensitive approach to the build and its relation to the landscape is required. “We’ve had to come up with a design approach where the elevation is doing something different from one angle of the building, as it is from the other side,” he says. “We’ve come up with a solution where you can vary it, but it looks cohesive and together.”

New builds that take on elements of what’s above or below them are likely to continue in the coming years – and as their ability to blend in is bolstered by new materials and tech, they’ll no doubt become increasingly more difficult to spot.