Hayward Gallery explores the changing face of drag in new show

Featuring self-portraits and selfies by artists from within the drag scene dating from the 1960s up until now, the exhibition aims to show the many different forms that drag can take

Drag has existed in one form or another since as early as the 1800s, when pantomime dames became a common feature of theatres in Europe and vaudeville shows first became popular in the US.

It is only over the last few decades however, that drag has entered the mainstream, with documentaries like Paris is Burning helping to break down the taboo surrounding it, and TV show Ru Paul’s Drag Race recently celebrating its 10th birthday.

