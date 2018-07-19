He shot the Pregnant Man

Having been an art director at CDP in its heyday, Alan Brooking went on to become perhaps the pre-eminent ad photographer of his day. In an extract from his new book, he shares the stories behind four of the most famous British ads of all time

Alan Brooking joined CDP in 1961 as one of the agency’s first art directors. CDP would go on to create some of the most memorable ad campaigns ever produced while, in 1966 Brooking left the agency to set up as a photographer. In his new book Who Shot the Pregnant Man? Brooking tells the story of CDP from the inside as well as recounting his adventures shooting ads around the world. Here, he relates the stories behind four of his most famous works: