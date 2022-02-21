How to design a successful health app

We examine some of the key design considerations that go into making an effective health app – from making the UX as seamless as possible to taking inspiration from out-of-category

By

Apps have gone from digital curiosities to big business in recent years, with people now relying on them for everything from organising their daily lives to entertaining them when they’re bored. In the health and wellbeing sector in particular, our dependance on apps has exploded in the wake of the pandemic. In the absence of in-person GP appointments, for example, people turned to online services such as Babylon, whose annual revenue jumped by 400% in 2020. A greater recognition of the need to look after our mental wellbeing also led to a big spike in people embracing mental health apps; two of the category’s biggest players, Calm and Headspace, generated $205 million in 2021.

“In the last two years, there has been tremendous funding towards AI, mental health, women’s health and telehealth especially,” experience design director Ivana Preiss tells CR. “Covid has been a catalyst for these things, especially as all of a sudden everybody was having medical consultations with their doctors via WhatsApp and video. These things were unprecedented before the pandemic.” Preiss has witnessed the health app boom first hand in recent years, having worked on everything from a platform that provides carers to people who need medical help at home to her current role at design consultancy Method, where she is in the midst of a project for period and ovulation tracker Flo.

Babylon app
Image courtesy Babylon

London-based product designer Steven O’Neil has also worked on an array of health apps over the course of his career, going from developing a health and wellbeing platform for over-50s company Saga in his previous role at agency Bow & Arrow, to joining healthtech startup Reset Health last year. While the startup’s focus is on helping people reverse type 2 diabetes based on guidance from clinicians and mentors, its app is simultaneously attempting to innovate the tried-and-tested format of doctor’s appointments.

More from CR

Black Dice’s career in visuals

Part band, part art project, over the last 25 years Black Dice’s sounds and images have pushed the possibilities of collage and trampled over the loud, joyful line between serious and playful

Grace Francis on the value of design thinking

Having made their mark at agencies ranging from Grey to Droga5, Grace Francis is about to embark on a new chapter at WongDoody. We speak to them about why good design should feed into advertising as a whole and how to create a work culture that is truly inclusive

Designing for Grief

The messy, unpredictable experience of grief has moved online, but how do we design for such an individual and complex set of emotions?

How to focus in a world of distractions

How can creatives manage their ‘whizzy’ brains, and is our pursuit of concentration doomed to fail? Illustrator and writer Ben Tallon discusses how to avoid the demons of procrastination, and still find time to let the brain percolate

To Instagram or not to Instagram

From battling algorithms to banned accounts, individuals across the creative industries are voicing frustrations with the platform. Is this the beginning of an Instagram exodus? And if so, what’s the alternative?

My Breakthrough Moment: Dean Chalkley

“Photography can be a thing unto itself. It’s more than documentation.” Dean Chalkley discusses how his 2005 portrait of Noel Gallagher marked a personal turning point in terms of culture and photography

Inside The Matrix Resurrections

As the mind-bending world of the Matrix returns to the big screen, we speak to the team behind the latest film’s screen-based graphics about helping reboot the cult classic for a new era

How to create a logo that lasts

Logos today need to successfully work in more places than ever before, and in a multitude of formats and sizes. Here, Sagi Haviv, partner and designer at Chermayeff & Geismar & Haviv in New York, breaks down how to make a mark that endures

Trends of the Year 2021

The second year of the pandemic brought about yet more uncertainty, but there was also plenty of innovation, humour and hope. Here we look back at the creative trends over the past 12 months

The Photography Annual 2021 Winners

Welcome to the winners showcase for this year’s Creative Review Photography Annual, where we celebrate the world of photography in all its forms – personal work, advertising, editorial, student/grad work and more. Shown here are our winners and honourable mentions for this year, selected by an expert panel of judges

Building the visual world of Adele

Following the release of Adele’s latest album, creative director and long-time collaborator Phil Lee discusses what it’s like to help create a brand for one of the world’s biggest artists

An Oral History of John Lewis’ The Long Wait

It was the Christmas ad that launched a thousand Christmas ads, and established John Lewis’s festive branding tropes for a decade to come. Director Dougal Wilson and adam&eveDDB co-founder Ben Priest remember how The Long Wait was made

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham