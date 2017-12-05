Heath Robinson’s commercial art

A new book and an exhibition at the Heath Robinson Museum in London recognise the gentle humour and inventiveness that the celebrated ‘gadget king’ brought to advertising.

Heath Robinson’s ramshackle, homemade inventions, which appeared in illustrations for books and magazines as well as advertising in the first half of the 20th century, have a unique place in the British consciousness.

Their gentle humour, combined with a certain kind of eccentric work ethic, has proved hugely influential on artists and filmmakers that followed Robinson, as a new book on the subject of his commercial art points out.

