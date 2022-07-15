Hornbach has built a sneaker-shaped swimming pool in Berlin

Every sneakerhead’s dreams were realised as ad agency Heimat helped supersize a pair of much-loved kicks for a fashion event hosted in the city – using materials found in Hornbach stores

By
Hornbach sneaker pool by Heimat

Following a weird and wonderful campaign earlier this year which saw neglected plants escape their garden and drive with reckless abandon to the nearest Hornbach store, the German DIY brand has once more joined forces with agency Heimat Berlin for another equally imaginative project.

This time, the focus was Berlin’s Premium Fashion Weekend, and Hornbach seized the chance to show (yet again) its ability to defy expectations – whilst at the same time promoting its range of outdoor goods. Working with Heimat and iconic Berlin-based streetwear store 43einhalb, the team created a swimming pool in the shape of a pair of supersized sneakers, which was unveiled at an exclusive launch event.

Hornbach sneaker pool by Heimat
Hornbach sneaker pool by Heimat

Assembled by production company Neulant van Exel and built using materials that can be found in any Hornbach store, the ‘Sneakerpool’ is modelled on the adidas ZX 10000s. This sneaker was chosen by the local streetwear community as the ideal muse for the project, owing to its bold silhouette and spacious dimensions.

Marking the first live iteration of the Premium Fashion Weekend since the pandemic, Hornbach and Heimat’s Sneakerpool stunt was the perfect way to bring the local creative community together and show that, with a little imagination – and a lot of brow sweat – even the wildest DIY projects are possible.

Hornbach sneaker pool by Heimat
Hornbach sneaker pool by Heimat
Hornbach sneaker pool by Heimat

heimat-berlin.com

Latest from CR

More from CR

Coinbase crypto brands Moniker

The changing face of crypto

A more sophisticated approach to branding and marketing is bringing crypto to new audiences. But with a ‘crypto winter’ looming, should creatives be helping to legitimise what is still a highly volatile market?

Cannes Lions Festival 2022 - The Moment Is Now

Ryan Reynolds on how to make advertising fun

Speaking at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity last week, actor and marketer Ryan Reynolds shared his thoughts on humour, responding to culture, and managing anxiety; and also introduced his new talent initiative, Creative Ladder

Image by eamesBot via Shutterstock

How can brands weather inflation?

Siegel+Gale strategy director Patrick Kampff shares his ‘four A’ guide to getting through inflation – and discusses why empathy and emotion is critical for brands to survive the economic crisis

Image by kodukits via Shutterstock

The big money questions: a guide for new creatives

Pay rises, day rates, dilemmas about prioritising money or creative opportunities – young creatives have a lot to get their heads around. We asked OMSE founder James Kape, copywriter Ellen Ling and the Talent Business partner Anna Green for advice

Why brands need to let go of minimalism

Minimalism is the go-to design route for many brands. But by taking this safe option, they could be missing the opportunity to really stand out, says monopo London creative director Melanie Hubert-Crozet

Ustwo

Why Ustwo became employee owned

We speak to the studio’s CEO, Carsten Wierwille, about its journey from being founder-run to becoming an Employee Ownership Trust, and how it hopes to inspire other creative businesses to do the same

Top Gun Maverick Image

The creative potential of 3D billboards

The humble billboard is evolving as creative uses of 3D imagery are being used to sell everything from movies to video games to sneakers. Here, Alex Wilson, ECD at brand experience agency Amplify, examines what they offer for brands

Channel 4 ident still

Why the creative industry needs Channel 4

With the UK Government planning to privatise the 40-year-old broadcaster, CR speaks to current and former C4 employees about what makes it special, and the unique role it’s played in pioneering creativity

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

MIDDLE WEIGHT DESIGNER

LONDON

DESIGNER

LONDON

GAME DESIGN TUTOR

BRACKNELL/BERKSHIRE