Hornbach has built a sneaker-shaped swimming pool in Berlin

Every sneakerhead’s dreams were realised as ad agency Heimat helped supersize a pair of much-loved kicks for a fashion event hosted in the city – using materials found in Hornbach stores

Following a weird and wonderful campaign earlier this year which saw neglected plants escape their garden and drive with reckless abandon to the nearest Hornbach store, the German DIY brand has once more joined forces with agency Heimat Berlin for another equally imaginative project.

This time, the focus was Berlin’s Premium Fashion Weekend, and Hornbach seized the chance to show (yet again) its ability to defy expectations – whilst at the same time promoting its range of outdoor goods. Working with Heimat and iconic Berlin-based streetwear store 43einhalb, the team created a swimming pool in the shape of a pair of supersized sneakers, which was unveiled at an exclusive launch event.

Assembled by production company Neulant van Exel and built using materials that can be found in any Hornbach store, the ‘Sneakerpool’ is modelled on the adidas ZX 10000s. This sneaker was chosen by the local streetwear community as the ideal muse for the project, owing to its bold silhouette and spacious dimensions.

Marking the first live iteration of the Premium Fashion Weekend since the pandemic, Hornbach and Heimat’s Sneakerpool stunt was the perfect way to bring the local creative community together and show that, with a little imagination – and a lot of brow sweat – even the wildest DIY projects are possible.

heimat-berlin.com