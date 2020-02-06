Heineken tackles some of the entrenched gender stereotyping that exists in the food and drinks market in a new global ad campaign, titled Cheers To All

Heineken is making a clear attempt to widen its target audience to women via a new ad campaign that highlights some of the clichés that exist in the drinks sector: in particular the notion that beer is for blokes and cocktails are for women.

It seems silly that we need a (slightly cheesy, if I’m honest) ad from Heineken to point this out in 2020 but judging how familiar the scenes in the ad are, perhaps we do.

“The idea for this campaign was inspired by real life experiences that everyone can relate to,” says Maud Meijboom, Heineken Brand Development and Communications Director. “Breaking down these stereotypes involves acknowledging them and we wanted to do this in an entertaining way.”

Credits:

Agency: Publicis

CCO: Cristiana Boccassini