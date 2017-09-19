Help us choose the next CR cover
Our next print issue is all about storytelling. For the cover, we are going to set a group of writers a challenge to create a story inspired by a single image. But which image? Over to you!
We would like you to nominate an image for our front cover which will be capable of inspiring a story. An image which makes you wonder, what happened here? Or, what will happen next? Or just ‘why’?
But we need images that we can actually use (and not something that we would never be able to get the rights for) – so we have partnered on the project with photography cooperative Stocksy.
Here’s what you have to do:
Step 1: Visit stocksy.com
Step 2: Enter search terms of your choice. (Tip: try terms like ‘abandoned’, ‘mystery’ or ‘graffiti’ to return some intriguing results)
Step 3: When you have found your image, paste a link to it in the comments below feel free to add your reasons for picking it.
Select your image here
The CR team will then pick our favourite to appear on the cover of the October/November issue and be used as the inspiration for a group of writers to create a series of stories based on the image.
We will give a free year’s subscription to the person whose choice we pick (if you are already a subscriber, we will extend your sub by a year).
Deadline: Midnight GMT on September 20.
https://www.stocksy.com/1473590
Contrast is always interesting.
https://www.stocksy.com/357160
https://www.stocksy.com/1501083
…
I know Nature abhors a vacuum – but how does it feel about two…?
https://www.stocksy.com/153890
Stacked Chairs. Who used them and why? If those chairs could talk, what have they heard? https://www.stocksy.com/1105029
“Now if there’s a smile on my face
It’s only there trying to fool the public
But when it comes down to fooling you
Now honey that’s quite a different subject
But don’t let my glad expression
Give you the wrong impression
Really I’m sad, oh I’m sadder than sad
You’re gone and I’m hurting so bad
Like a clown I appear to be glad (sad, sad, sad, sad)
Now they’re some sad things known to man
But ain’t too much sadder than
The tears of a clown when there’s no one around”
Sad Clown
https://www.stocksy.com/1199135
https://www.stocksy.com/user/consumergallery?id=131703
i could go on for hours but i’ll stop at 45. you choose.
Metal spikes https://www.stocksy.com/864275
The theme of pressure
https://www.stocksy.com/1403742
https://www.stocksy.com/970447
The most pressing question: did something just go down or is something about to go down? It’s late, it’s raining outside, and they are all alone.
https://www.stocksy.com/188341
Random. Alligator soup.
As a writer myself, I felt prompted to write something by a lot of the photos I found, but this one just stuck on my mind — apart from being aesthetically pleasing enough to be a CR cover.
https://www.stocksy.com/1169489
Situationally bizarre, opens itself up to many possible explanations.
– https://www.stocksy.com/1453687
https://www.stocksy.com/444710
Four stitches – what or who caused this wound?
https://www.stocksy.com/449620
– why is he running? to what? from what?
(is he gonna brain himself on those stairs?)
Or…
https://www.stocksy.com/227895
– what’s in the envelope, and what will it mean?
https://www.stocksy.com/203936
Speaks for itself.
https://www.stocksy.com/1505724
It’s got it all: mystery, intrigue, possibility, and of course dogs!