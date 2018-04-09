What does a high performing in-house creative team look like?

It’s In-house Week here on CR. We’ll be focusing on in-house creative teams and how they work. To start things off, in-house expert Emma Sexton suggests three ways to shift perceptions of in-house teams from service to strategic partner

As businesses and brands start to understand the real value of design and visual expression, the role of the in-house creative team is set to become even more important. But, as with any in-house function, it can prove to be challenging to get these creative teams to become high performing business divisions. Aren’t the creatives in the business just ‘the mythical Unicorns sat in the corner doing the colouring in’? Here are three effective ways to change this perception and set your in-house creative team up for business success.