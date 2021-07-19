Why all high street brands should embrace ‘experience retail’ (or risk disappearing)

Shopping online has soared during the Covid-19 pandemic, but brands needs to create experiences in real life to keep their customers engaged in the longer term, says Simon Hatter, founder of creative retail agency Hatter

By

For too long, high street retail brands have focused on digital shopping, prioritising online sales and branding to the detriment of physical spaces. Of course Covid-19 accelerated this (by as much as four to six years according to Forbes), but it was very much a trend already in the ascendancy. Now, with lockdown lifting, we have a chance to reassess that focus and we must – because digital shopping misses the entire point of what retail can and should be: a personal experience for the consumer.

Now is the time for high street retailers to embrace the ‘go big or go home’ experiential philosophy of their luxury counterparts. It’s not only possible for them to do so, it’s entirely necessary for the survival of the high street. Digital is a crucial retail tool, but if lockdown taught us anything, it’s that people crave human interaction, connection and moments to remember.

Luxury brands have always known the value of investing in retail experiences; it’s why Selfridges still exists. Since day dot, Selfridges has been entirely concerned with the customer. Everything from the window displays that draw people in, to the theatrics inside, is designed to entertain, inspire and provide a wow moment. When I was young and working in events in London, I could afford sod-all in Selfridges, but I would still spend my break there, browsing and getting spritzed with aftershave. I’d even ask the cashier for one of the company’s infamous yellow bags, just so I could carry it about.

Latest from CR

More from CR

Tom Hingston on designing for arts venues

As Hingston Studio’s type-led identities for the Serpentine and the V&A greet the general public, the designer talks to us about the importance of creating designs that give institutions flexibility in these times

My Career Journey: Calmatic

The LA-based director behind music videos for Pharrell, Lizzo and Lil Nas X reflects on his journey from afterschool computer club to Grammy-winning director

My Career Journey: Polly Nor

Polly Nor creates striking, satirical drawings of women and their demons. We speak to the illustrator about her up-and-down career journey, the perils of imposter syndrome, and using art as an emotional release

The changing face of travel

The pandemic has been the catalyst for all of us to reassess our relationship with travel. As the world slowly begins to reopen, we speak to the travel brands that are shaping what our holidays of the future might look like

Jump on 25 years of making motion graphics

Jump is responsible for the titles of some of the UK’s biggest TV entertainment and sports programmes. Here two of its co-founders look back on a turbulent 25 years in the industry, and what it takes to make a successful creative business

Sport and Creativity

In this report, we look at the way that creative thinking is influencing sport, including in advertising, TV, branding, design, photography, illustration and more

The role of the sketchbook in creative work

Despite the dominance of digital, the humble sketchbook is still a vital tool in making creative work. Here, we speak to three creatives about how working in a sketchbook is an important part of their process and also their favourite books to work in

The colourful world of Autumn de Wilde

The photographer and director has injected striking palettes into fashion photos, celebrity portraits, vibrant ads and her feature-length debut, Emma. She talks to us about navigating these different arenas and building worlds through music and colour

Why it pays for brands to go local

In an age of turbulence, brands are seeing the benefits of a localised approach over a global one. Here, Ben Sillence, strategy director at Lewis Moberly, explores what this may mean for designers and creatives

The ups and downs of being a hybrid creative

In today’s complex media landscape, creatives are often expected to work across multiple mediums. CR speaks to those who’ve broadened their practice to understand the benefits and challenges of the multi-disciplinary life

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham