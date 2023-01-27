Photograph of Wyclef Jean playing a signed blue acoustic guitar wearing a furry coat and black hat, next to Lauryn Hill wearing an aviator-style jacket. Apartment buildings are in the background

Five decades of US hip-hop told in pictures

A new major exhibition at Fotografiska New York charts the genre’s rise over the last 50 years with portraits of its biggest stars

By

Hip-hop heads rejoice: a new show in New York is bringing together a vast selection of photographs dating from 1972 through to 2022. It’s packed to the rafters with portraits of the hip-hop’s best-known names as well as earlier photographs of its pioneers who might not be so familiar to today’s mainstream audiences, but who laid crucial groundwork for the genre’s lasting success ever since it was born in the Bronx in the early 1970s.

The list of subjects in Hip-Hop: Conscious, Unconscious reads like a who’s who of US hip-hop history – Tupac, Grandmaster Flash, Lauryn Hill, A Tribe Called Quest, Public Enemy – and the buzziest names in the culture today, such as Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion, and Tyler, The Creator.

Black and white photograh of hip hop group Public Enemy walking in a line through a New York City street
Top image: Wyclef Jean and Lauryn Hill, 1993; Image: Lise Leone; Above: Public Enemy on Lafayette & Bleecker, c. 1986; Image: Glen Friedman; All images courtesy Fotografiska New York, copyright the artists
Photograph of Debbie Harry and Chris Stein from Blondie, Grandmaster Flash, Fab 5 Freddy, and a friend
Grandmaster Flash, Debbie Harry, Fab 5 Freddy, Chris Stein of Blondie and friend, 1981; Image: Charlie Ahearn

More from CR

Rebranding Whitney Houston for a new audience

Legacy artists are big business, and labels are using creativity and design to help bring their music to new audiences. Here, we talk to designer Erik Herrström about the branding he’s created for the singer Whitney Houston, ten years after her death

Shutterstock, Vezdahod. Streets,Of,Cyberpunk,City.,Bright,Glowing,Houses,And,Windows,Of

How travel could look in 2050

The travel industry as we know it will undergo enormous change in the next three decades. Here innovation lab Possible Future paints a picture of the risks and opportunities

Onoe Caponoe, Red Planet; Director: Mikey Bharj (still)

Music videos of the year 2022

This year’s been largely about tech when it comes to music videos: we’ve seen deepfakery, AI (of course), some stunning CG to replicate a zoetrope, and a surprising appearance from the humble pager

Trends of 2022: The year in tech

Changes swept through the tech sector this year, leaving a trail of uncertainty across social media, cryptocurrency, and the creative workforce – but opportunity in some corners, too

Games of the year 2022

Horror, horticulture, cats, religion, power-washing … whatever your niche interest, there was a game for you in 2022. We look at ten of our favourites from the last 12 months

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

LONDON

PROJECT MANAGER

LONDON

CREATIVE COPYWRITER

LONDON