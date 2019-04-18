Hiro Murai directs dynamic spot for Beats by Dre
Japanese-American filmmaker Hiro Murai, the director behind Childish Gambino’s This is America video, shoots a topsy-turvy new spot for Beats by Dre’s Powerbeats Pro headphones
The ad features a slew of star athletes, including world heavyweight boxing champion Joshua Anthony, tennis superstar Serena Williams, basketball player LeBron James and everyone’s favourite gymnast, Simone Biles.
The spot follows the athletes as they train; running, jumping, climbing and tumbling with superhuman prowess. Created by agency Zambezi, it features some stunning camera work and a point-of-view approach that will either inspire you to move or make your head spin, depending on where you are on the athletic spectrum.
Credits:
Agency: Zambezi, Los Angeles
Director: Hiro Murai
Editor: Luke Lynch
Music: Saw Lightning by Beck