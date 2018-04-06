Home by Magnum Photographers
A new book and major touring exhibition sees 16 Magnum photographers examine the concept of ‘Home’, resulting in a complex and often poignant portrait of a very personal subject.
What does home look like to you? This is the question posed by a new project created by 16 Magnum photographers, from Elliott Erwitt to Olivia Arthur, Thomas Dworzak to David Alan Harvey, in collaboration with the Fujifilm Corporation.
The resulting images, as you might expect, are wildly varied. A number feature small children or elderly parents – indicative of the fact that home is most often tied up with notions of family; that it is, as the cliché goes, where the heart is. Several of the photographers chose to examine the actual buildings that they call home, sometimes from afar, others looking in extreme close up at details that would otherwise usually be missed.
Register to keep reading
We promise it takes less than 2 minutes!
Why register?
Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk
Why do I need to register?
Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with anyone, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can:
Submit your work
Send us your latest projects, which we will review and consider to be featured on our website or in the print magazine.
Receive our newsletter
Get the latest creative insight and inspiration delivered straight to your inbox, in a newsletter curated by the CR editorial team.
Subscribe for more from CR
Subscribe to Creative Review to access all our premium online content, the digital archive which includes over 400 issues of the magazine and much more.