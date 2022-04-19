Home is where the art is: how the pandemic sparked creativity

While the pandemic has been difficult for many creatives, others have found that an enforced period of time in one place has proved highly productive. We talk to a mix of photographers and filmmakers about the advantages of staying put

When homes shifted from domestic sites to creative studios in lockdown, they transformed into a place for reflection, play and exploration for many image-makers. The pandemic catalysed a new era of DIY, opening up unexpected discoveries and collaborations fuelled by restless creative energy.

For others, it was a reckoning: the enforced solitude enabled them to embrace vulnerability and resist their usual instinct to self-censor – allowing space for risk-taking and artistic growth. During this unstable time, creatives found themselves in a new place. Values got realigned, and practices deepened. The last two years have birthed a revelation for many, reconfiguring their work, process or intentions.

A Spell Too Far, a new book by photographer David Brandon Geeting and artist Lina Sun Park, began during lockdown when the couple collaborated for the first time. Using household materials and personal objects, they produced a series of images that Geeting dubbed “the self-imposed quarantine residency”.

Their pictures of leg hair flowers, strawberry swans and lilac toilet paper butterflies are full of joy and irreverence, offering a moment of escape for both the duo and their followers during a challenging time. A world within a world was born, merging their styles and influences to bring a new perspective and renewed novelty to the well-traversed mundanity of home life.

Top and above: by David Brandon Geeting and Lina Sun Park