David Brandon Geeting Lina Sun Park

Home is where the art is: how the pandemic sparked creativity

While the pandemic has been difficult for many creatives, others have found that an enforced period of time in one place has proved highly productive. We talk to a mix of photographers and filmmakers about the advantages of staying put

By

When homes shifted from domestic sites to creative studios in lockdown, they transformed into a place for reflection, play and exploration for many image-makers. The pandemic catalysed a new era of DIY, opening up unexpected discoveries and collaborations fuelled by restless creative energy.

For others, it was a reckoning: the enforced solitude enabled them to embrace vulnerability and resist their usual instinct to self-censor – allowing space for risk-taking and artistic growth. During this unstable time, creatives found themselves in a new place. Values got realigned, and practices deepened. The last two years have birthed a revelation for many, reconfiguring their work, process or intentions.

A Spell Too Far, a new book by photographer David Brandon Geeting and artist Lina Sun Park, began during lockdown when the couple collaborated for the first time. Using household materials and personal objects, they produced a series of images that Geeting dubbed “the self-imposed quarantine residency”.

Their pictures of leg hair flowers, strawberry swans and lilac toilet paper butterflies are full of joy and irreverence, offering a moment of escape for both the duo and their followers during a challenging time. A world within a world was born, merging their styles and influences to bring a new perspective and renewed novelty to the well-traversed mundanity of home life.

David Brandon Geeting Lina Sun Park
Top and above: by David Brandon Geeting and Lina Sun Park

More from CR

Sproutl film still showing 'sprout' symbol

The great gardening rebrand

A gang of upstart new gardening businesses are tapping into the world’s collective plant addiction, and design and branding is pivotal to their success

Why pet food is having a design moment

In the past decade the pet food market has transformed: traditional kibble is out in the cold and a new breed of innovative, design-friendly brands represent our evolving relationship with our furry friends

Simon Buckley Not Quite Light Hulme Manchester

Is it still possible for creatives to sell out?

“We’ve been trying to sell out for years. Nobody’s buying,” Jerry Garcia famously said. With increasing collaborations between artists and ‘the establishment’ is the notion of selling out obsolete? And did it ever even exist in the first place?

NHS National Health Service sign, London, 2019 by TK Kurikawa

Does the NHS need a rebrand?

The blue-and-white ‘lozenge’ is an iconic symbol in the UK and beyond, but is it time for an update, or is the logo still in rude health? Design critic Alice Rawsthorn, St Luke’s ECD Richard Denney, and Nalla Design owner Vicki Young take its pulse

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

ART DIRECTOR

LONDON

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

BOOTLE CHELTENHAM LONDON

DIGITAL DESIGNER

HOLBORN

DESIGNER / DYLUNYDD

UK WIDE