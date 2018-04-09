If you have a question about a career in design, head over to our Twitter feed and leave us a question. Designer Craig Oldham will give you some advice. You could win a portfolio crit or a copy of his new book Oh Sh*t… What Now?

Designer, educator and writer Craig Oldham‘s new book Oh Sh*t… What Now?: Honest Advice for New Graphic Designers will be out later this week. As the name suggests, the book seeks to help those who have just graduated from design school and need a helping hand. It offers advice on everything from how to put together a portfolio and land a job to the importance of a sketchbook and why it’s imperative to be nice.

AN ANSWER TO YOUR QUESTION

To mark the launch of the book Oldham has offered to answer any questions you, our readers, may have. Whether you’re a fresh graduate or just starting out in the design industry, and need some honest career advice, here’s what you can do:

Head over to Creative Review’s Twitter feed

Reply to the pinned tweet with your question

We’re accepting questions till midnight on Wed April 11

Craig Oldham will answer your question on Twitter on Thursday April 12

Want some honest advice on a career in design? If you're a design student or have just graduated reply to this tweet with your question before midnight on Wed April 11. Drawing on his experience, designer @OfficeOfCraig will answer your question and you may win a portfolio crit pic.twitter.com/WIT4eb62Ap — Creative Review (@CreativeReview) April 9, 2018

One student to submit a question will win a portfolio crit with Oldham and a visit to his studio. Or you could receive a signed copy of the book.

Oh Sh*t… What Now?: Honest Advice for New Graphic Designers is published by Laurence King, £17.99