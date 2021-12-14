How your agency can thrive in a hybrid-working world

Find the sweet spot that works best for your team, clients, and collaborators

Image: Shutterstock

As digital collaboration tools evolve at pace, it’s becoming increasingly feasible to work from anywhere – and collaborate with partners all over the world – without breaking stride. But there’s no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to balancing the flexibility of remote working with the dynamic of face-to-face engagement.

For a recent Creative Review webinar, in partnership with Figma, we asked top creative agencies DixonBaxi and R/GA to provide their take on how agencies can continue to create world-class work in whatever way suits them.

FINDING THE SWEET SPOT

“We’ve built our agency to be stable in unstable times,” says Simon Dixon, co-founder of DixonBaxi, which has a 43-strong team. “It’s easy to over-correct and pretend you know the answer,” he continues. “We were honest with our team that while we were never going back to a five-day week, we believe being together is important. Creativity is tribal.”

DixonBaxi’s current set-up involves flexible working on Mondays and Tuesdays and face-to-face studio time on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Friday mornings are flexible, then the studio closes at lunchtime to give people extra time to recharge. “We also have a rule of no Slack after 6:30pm,” adds Dixon.

Creativity needs chaos. It’s messy. We need to hardwire invention, originality and play into every stage

As SVP managing director of R/GA London, Rebecca Bezzina oversees a team of 150 – around 10% of R/GA’s total global network. “We’re giving people two options: completely hybrid, or fully remote,” she explains. “There are no set days; we trust them to work out which days they need to come in around certain rituals or projects.” R/GA has also brought in meeting-free Wednesdays for some much-needed headspace.

PRESERVING CREATIVE CHAOS

A web-based design platform for teams to build digital products collaboratively, Figma is well-placed to oil the wheels of hybrid or remote working. Figma’s clients include Uber, Deliveroo, Tesco and Ikea, and both DixonBaxi and R/GA use the tool extensively in their workflow.

But while technology, processes and systems are essential to keep work moving smoothly, Dixon argues that there must also be room for unpredictability and magic. “Creativity needs chaos,” he says. “It’s messy. We need to hardwire invention, originality and play into every stage, otherwise it gets honed and systemised. If you just go from meeting to meeting it seems like you’re busy, but your body of work will atrophy.”

It can become about who shouts the loudest. But when you’re all collaborating in a remote environment, everyone has an equal voice

One of the key ingredients of workplace culture that risks being diluted or lost in a hybrid or remote set-up is casual interaction and learning by osmosis through ‘water-cooler moments’ – particularly for more junior team members.

“Great work is created though those interactions,” reflects Bezzina. “There’s a difference between ideating together, versus crafting. Junior staff need to be exposed to different stages. And we need moments that aren’t just about the work.”

HELPING INDIVIDUALS TO THRIVE

“Packing 20 Zoom meetings into a day is not how humans should live,” agrees Dixon. “We need experiences. We need downtime. Part of the skill of running a studio is accepting that everyone is different. We should celebrate that, and work through those differences: that’s the joy of working with people.”

Not every individual will thrive in a face-to-face environment: more extroverted and outspoken people may find it easier to voice their opinions. “It can become about who shouts the loudest,” points out Heidi Myers, marketing director EMEA at Figma. “But when you’re all collaborating in a remote environment, everyone has an equal voice.”

According to Myers, some teams are exploring how to preserve those informal interactions virtually. One of Figma’s clients is Vodafone’s now remote-working design team, which collaborates daily using Figma’s new white-boarding tool FigJam. “The design lead, Ashton Snook, shared recently that some of his team keep the audio option turned on all day,” she explains. “The way, if they have an idea, they can just shout it out for everyone to hear – increasing the sense of community in this hybrid world.”

OPTIMISING THE STUDIO ENVIRONMENT

For when people do venture into the studio, both R/GA and DixonBaxi have embraced the opportunity to rethink their space. “We’re redesigning around different zones: the core is about collaboration and connection,” reveals Bezzina. “We’re still testing lot of things, like cameras that follow people around, or track a whiteboard. Technology must play a serious role in facilitating this, so it’s not painful or clunky.”

DixonBaxi has refitted its upper floor with a shared kitchen, flexible breakout areas and a library filled with memorabilia. The next stage is kitting out the open-plan lower floor with tech to facilitate hybrid connectivity. “But it’s what people do in the space that matters,” Dixon says. “Technology doesn’t create life. The form of the space is important: we use lots of natural materials and plants. I want to feel things, hear things. I want warmth.”

It’s what people do in the space that matters. Technology doesn’t create life. The form of the space is important … I want to feel things, hear things

“It’s about using the space to celebrate moments and bring people together,” agrees Bezzina. “Those memories are your cultural connection. Some days you might be ‘go go go’ on the work; others are about connection and relationship building, getting the creative juices going in a different way.”

LEVELLING THE PLAYING FIELD

The pandemic was a great leveller for the entire industry. “Everyone was put into exactly the same situation,” says Bezzina. “Clients felt the same pains we felt.” As a result, many agencies forged more intimate personal relationships with their clients than ever before.

“The whole experience has been very humbling,” agrees Dixon. “We’ve been through it together, and there’s a nakedness and rawness to that. Because we’ve all been looking into each other’s houses, we needed a degree of humility which has cut through the bullshit of our industry. Ultimately, we’re here to create something amazing together.”

The whole experience has been very humbling. We’ve been through it together, and there’s a nakedness and rawness to that

Myers shares some telling data points from Figma’s past year: collaborative projects run on the platform have more than doubled, while files shared across different time zones have more than tripled. Of course, technology is just a facilitator: as Dixon points out, value comes not just from smooth interactions between teams, and between agency and client, but from genuine insights about the target audience.

“Ultimately, we’re not designing for ourselves or the client,” he says. “We’re designing for millions of people all over the world. As well as finding the right working process for us, we need to figure out how to talk to real people in a different way. We have to be fluent in people and understand humans.”

figma.com; figma.com/figjam

Latest from CR

More from CR

An Oral History of John Lewis’ The Long Wait

It was the Christmas ad that launched a thousand Christmas ads, and established John Lewis’s festive branding tropes for a decade to come. Director Dougal Wilson and adam&eveDDB co-founder Ben Priest remember how The Long Wait was made

The CDP guide to making great ads

Peter Levelle, director and former head of TV production at the storied Collett Dickenson Pearce, shares the ad agency’s gospel – including handling difficult clients, keeping creatives happy, and adopting a punishingly scrupulous approach to ideas

Seven ages of a creative

We talk to creatives aged 19 to 87 about their experiences in the creative industry, their hopes and dreams, the changes they have witnessed, and what developments they hope may come in the future

The cultural influence of Spike Lee

The acclaimed filmmaker has dipped his toe into advertising, teaching and even brand-building during his four-decade career. As he releases his first monograph, we look at how he became a pop culture icon

Can Inque reinvent the magazine?

Designer Matt Willey and editor Dan Crowe have reunited on Inque, a decade-long collaboration born out of what they love (and hate) about the world of magazines. We speak to the duo about bringing the first issue to life

How cultural institutions can tackle sustainability

Is there a responsibility for cultural institutions to not just reflect the past, but contemplate the future as well? National Gallery Victoria curator Ewan McEoin talks to CR about the museum’s latest show on sustainability and why they want to invest in designers

Why fashion is embracing gaming

As brands cotton on to the potential of gaming, CR explores why it’s a good fit for fashion labels, and what the future could hold for digital clothes, esports sponsorships and in-game narratives

Ikea and Mother on the agency-client relationship

At this year’s Festival of Marketing: The Year Ahead, Kemi Anthony, marketing communications manager at Ikea, and Katie Mackay-Sinclair, partner at Mother, discussed how nurturing a decade-long relationship has led to an array of successful campaigns

Inside the epic world of Dune

Denis Villeneuve’s adaption of cult sci-fi novel Dune is a masterclass in world-building. We speak to the film’s production designer Patrice Vermette about helping the director bring his intergalactic vision to life

Inside the French Dispatch

Wes Anderson’s star-studded film follows the dramas that unravel in a fictional French city, told from the perspective of expat journalists. We look at how graphic design and illustration brought the movie to life

Beano: 80 years of rebel creativity

Somerset House’s new exhibition explores the comic’s lasting, subversive influence, finding links between its gleeful rule-breaking and the work of contemporary artists and creatives

The art of creating a James Bond title sequence

Daniel Kleinman has been the creative mind behind almost every 007 title sequence since the 90s. He discusses his work on Daniel Craig’s final foray in No Time to Die and how he finds the delicate balance between reinvention and homage

The brands giving the DIY sector a makeover

Interest in home improvement exploded in the wake of the pandemic. We speak to DIY veteran B&Q and D2C startup Lick about how they’re communicating with consumers and whether the sector can sustain its lockdown success

How a signature motif can make your work stand out

In the competitive world of illustration, adopting a signature motif or icon in your work can help you grow your brand and your career. Here, CR speaks to three illustrators about the benefits and challenges of making one element your trademark

How I Got Here: Daniel Liévano

The artist and author delves into his philosophically minded approach to creativity, including the importance of solitude and his attempt to translate the metaphorical “magic” of Haruki Murakami

Studio Blackburn on its We Mean Green campaign

Last week a revamp, albeit a temporary one, of the British Rail double arrow logo caused a stir in the design press and on social media. CR speaks to Studio Blackburn, the team behind the update, to get an insight into the project and how they felt about the reaction

Inside the fantastical world of Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X is ripping up the music rulebook with his rap-country-pop sound, gender-bending style and eye-catching creative output. As he releases his debut album, we look at how the artist brings his unique vision to life

How I Work: Max Siedentopf

The artist, photographer, designer and director talks to CR about working at speed, the joy of not being confined by one discipline, how he balances the commercial with the personal, and why his spirit animal is a cross between a chameleon and a dung beetle

A history of London as told by its shopfronts

New book London Shopfronts, published by Hoxton Mini Press, offers a photographic guide to some of the capital’s most striking independent retailers, old and new, and reveals how style and uniqueness remain crucial for attracting customers

The power of persuasion

We speak to the creatives behind successful political campaigns for the UK’s Conservative party and US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez about the role of design and creativity in the battle for voters

Is there room for ethics in design?

The devil on the ad industry’s shoulder might still say that fast fashion and oil companies aren’t so bad, but some design studios are taking an ethical stand. But can ‘good’ clients and big business can ever live in harmony?

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham